Japan issues emergency alert, asks residents to go underground as North Korea fires ballistic missiles

After North Korea conducted its latest round of weapons tests on Thursday, Japan issued an emergency notice and recommended citizens to take shelter. Additionally, the Japanese government temporarily suspended its rail services. The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea claim that North Korea has fired a missile, most likely an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile. It prompted the Japanese government to issue evacuation notices for citizens and temporarily suspend rail service.

The launches are the most recent in a string of recent North Korean missile tests that have heightened tensions in the area. The most missiles Pyongyang has ever shot in a single day were fired on Wednesday, when it launched over 20.

Around 7:40 a.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea reported that it had seen the North launch what it believed to be an ICBM from a region close to Pyongyang. Then, an hour later launched two short-range missiles toward its eastern seas from the adjacent city of Kacheon.

Although South Korean officials waited a while before disclosing any specifics about the missile's trajectory, it's possible that the longer-range missile was shot at a high angle to avoid hitting the North's neighbours.

Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu said one of the North Korean missiles reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) and flew about 750 kilometers (460 miles). Initially claiming that at least one of the missiles had flown over its northern region, the Japanese government then changed its view and claimed that there had been no overflies.

Residents in the northern prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, and Niigata received warnings from the office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, telling them to seek shelter inside solid structures or below ground.

No damage or casualties have been reported in the regions where the alerts were issued. Bullet train services in the said regions were temporarily suspended following the missile alert.

One of the more than 20 missiles North Korea fired on Wednesday went in the direction of a populated South Korean island and landed close to the sensitive maritime border between the two countries, setting off air raid sirens and compelling Ulleung island inhabitants to leave.