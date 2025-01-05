'Sham marriages' with foreign women on rise in Singapore, authorities step up enforcement amid concerns

Singapore sees surge in "sham marriages" between Singaporean men and foreign women, with 32 cases reported in 2024, prompting authorities to step up enforcement efforts and urging public to report suspicious cases.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

Singapore is witnessing a surge in "sham marriages" or "marriages of convenience," mainly between Singaporean men and foreign women, often facilitated by syndicates. This trend has raised concerns among authorities, with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reporting 32 cases between January and September 2024, a significant increase from the four cases reported during the same period in 2023.

Such arrangements usually involve foreign women paying Singaporean men to marry them, so that the women can secure permits to stay or work in the country. According to officials, such marriages pose social risks in Singapore's multi-ethnic society. Inspector Mark Chai, deputy officer-in-charge of ICA's intelligence division, notes that the idea of such marriages is often spread through word of mouth, and some Singaporean men see it as an easy way to make money.

To combat this issue, the ICA is stepping up enforcement efforts to bust such arrangements. Public tip-offs have proven to be crucial in identifying offenders, with Superintendent Goh Wee Kiat saying that mostly family members are unaware of the union or spouses living separately.

"The couple can try to hide the fact that their union is a marriage of convenience, but there are telltale signs that our officers are able to spot," Goh said.

The consequences for participating in sham marriages are severe, with convictions resulting in up to 10 years in prison, fines of up to SGD 10,000, or both. 13 individuals – seven Singaporean men and six Vietnamese women – were booked in June 2024 for their alleged involvement in such arrangements.

Recently, a 33-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for allegedly making false declarations in applications for immigration facilities after ICA officers raided his flat and found no evidence of a married couple living together. Authorities urge the public to report such cases, and have assured strict confidentiality.

