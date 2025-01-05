BREAKING: Indian Coast Guard chopper crash kills at least 3 in Gujarat's Porbandar (WATCH)

An Indian Coast Guard chopper crash in Gujarat has killed at least three people.

Porbandar: According to officials, an Indian Coast Guard's helicopter 'ALH Dhruv' has crashed today in Porbandar in Gujarat during a routine training sortie. At least three has been reported dead, including two pilots and another personnel.

As per visuals, the helicopter crash in an open field as flames and smoke erupted. The reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained. A couple of years ago, some flaws were identified in the ALH Dhruv, which is used by the defence forces. After this a safety audit of the helicopters was carried out before resuming operations.

There are over 325 ALH Dhruv operated by Indian Navy, the IAF, the Army and the Coast Guard.

