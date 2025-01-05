BREAKING: Indian Coast Guard chopper crash kills at least 3 in Gujarat's Porbandar (WATCH)

An Indian Coast Guard chopper crash in Gujarat has killed at least three people. 

Coast guard chopper crash kills at least three in Gujarat's Porbandar dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

Porbandar: According to officials, an Indian Coast Guard's helicopter 'ALH Dhruv' has crashed today in Porbandar in Gujarat during a routine training sortie. At least three has been reported dead, including two pilots and another personnel. 

As per visuals, the helicopter crash in an open field as flames and smoke erupted. The reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained. A couple of years ago, some flaws were identified in the ALH Dhruv, which is used by the defence forces. After this a safety audit of the helicopters was carried out before resuming operations. 

There are over 325 ALH Dhruv operated by Indian Navy, the IAF, the Army and the Coast Guard.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi snt

BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi

"1000 will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour dmn

"1000s will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour

UP SHOCKER! Girl rescued after jilted lover attempts to strangulate her in middle of road in Amroha (WATCH) snt

UP SHOCKER! Girl rescued after jilted lover attempts to strangulate her in middle of road in Amroha (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-684 January 5 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-684 January 5 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

1000 kms and counting: How India's metro network, now world's third largest, is transforming urban mobility snt

1000 kms and counting: How India's metro network, now world's third largest, is transforming urban mobility

Recent Stories

BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi snt

BJP highlights Nehru's 'betrayal' in Chinese annexation of Indian territory, slams Cong for blaming PM Modi

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

Sky Force trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin and group asked to follow THIS protocol; Read on ATG

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin and group asked to follow THIS protocol; Read on

"1000 will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour dmn

"1000s will be killed": Bihar man arrested for posting Mahakumbh bomb threat on Instagram to frame neighbour

BSNL 4G service set to roll out by March: All you need to know AJR

BSNL 4G service set to roll out by March: All you need to know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon