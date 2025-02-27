'Failed state thriving on instability & handouts': India blasts Pak at UN, says its in no position to lecture

During the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi criticized Pakistan for repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at the UN. He condemned Pakistan’s ties with terrorism and dismissed its allegations against India as baseless.

New Delhi: During the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Kshitij Tyagi, representing India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, strongly criticized Pakistan for repeatedly bringing up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations. Tyagi condemned Pakistan’s ties with terrorism and dismissed its accusations against India regarding democracy and human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir as baseless and malicious.

"As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies and which brazenly harbours UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone," the Indian diplomat said.

He also voiced his regret over Pakistan’s leaders and representatives persistently propagating false narratives dictated by its military-terrorist establishment.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role in sheltering terrorists, the Indian diplomat urged Pakistan to prioritize genuine governance and justice for its own citizens rather than maintaining an unhealthy fixation on India.

Tyagi also reiterated that the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are, and will always be, an integral and inseparable part of India.

Tyagi said, "India is exercising its right of reply in response to the baseless and malicious references made by Pakistan. It is regrettable to see Pakistan's so-called leaders and delegates continuing to dutifully spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex. Pakistan is making a mockery of the OIC by abusing it as its mouthpiece... The union territories of J&K and Ladakh will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The unprecedented political, social and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself. These successes are a testament to the people's trust in the government's commitment to bring normalcy to a region scarred by decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."

Shedding light on human rights violations and persecution of minorities, he said, " As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies and which brazenly harbours UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone. Instead of its unhealthy obsession with India, Pakistan should focus on providing actual governance and justice to its own people.

"It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts. Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from...," he added.

