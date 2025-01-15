'Do not drink’ warning issued as fears of contaminated drinking water grows amid devastating LA wildfires

Toxic chemicals from those burns can get into damaged drinking water systems, and even filtering or boiling won’t help, experts say.

As wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles, Pasadena Water and Power issued a 'Do Not Drink’ notice after toxic chemicals potentially entered water systems due to damaged infrastructure.

Experts warn that boiling water won't help, as synthetic toxins from burned materials can infiltrate pipes when water pressure drops — a major concern during fire emergencies.

'Do Not Drink' notice issued

Last week, Pasadena Water and Power issued a “Do Not Drink” notice to about a third of its customers for the first time since it began distributing water more than a century ago. With at least one burned pump, several damaged storage tanks, and burned homes, they knew there was a chance toxic chemicals had entered their pipes.

“Out of the abundance of caution, you kind of have to assume the worst,” said Stacie Takeguchi, chief assistant general manager for the utility.

When large fires burn in towns and cities, rather than forests and grasslands, infrastructure can be heavily damaged. When drinking water systems are damaged in a fire, “we can have ash, smoke, soot, other debris and gases get sucked into the water piping network,” said Andrew Whelton, a Purdue University engineering professor who researches water contamination in communities hit by fire.

Those elements can be particularly toxic because chemically engineered synthetics in building materials and households are heating, burning and releasing particles and gases, he said. Some of those chemicals are harmful even at low concentrations, experts say.

Water systems typically are under enough internal pressure to keep harmful elements out. But that critical pressure can be lost in many ways during a fire, which means toxins can get in.

There’s normal demand on the water system from people who didn’t need to evacuate. Firefighters use a lot of water. Pipes in burned buildings can be damaged, spewing water.

The loss of pressure can affect not only water quality but also water availability for firefighting. Hydrants ran dry in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood as surrounding homes burned. The utility says it was from high demand and the pumps were working, but the California governor, Gavin Newsom, said the state would investigate.

Toxic chemicals in drinking water after a fire pose risks ranging from temporary nausea to cancer, experts say.

Vast Los Angeles county has more than 200 water service providers, but so far only a handful believe that damage or loss of pressure may have resulted in chemical contamination and have issued “do not drink” notices. Utilities are focused on ensuring there is enough water for fighting fires, though some are beginning to test for contaminants. It can take weeks to months of testing before water can be declared safe for drinking in areas with minimal damage.

Newsom announced an investigation after hydrants ran dry in the Pacific Palisades area, leaving homes vulnerable. Testing to declare water safe could take weeks or even months.

People should follow guidance issued by their utility or local health department on safety precautions until their water is declared safe.

