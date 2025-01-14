What is Phos-Chek? Planes are dropping pink powder to help firefighters battle Los Angeles wildfire

As Los Angeles battles devastating wildfires, one striking element in the firefighting efforts is the widespread use of a bright pink fire retardant known as Phos-Chek.

What is Phos-Chek? Planes are dropping pink powder to help firefighters battle Los Angeles wildfire shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

As Los Angeles battles devastating wildfires, one striking element in the firefighting efforts is the widespread use of a bright pink fire retardant known as Phos-Chek. This specialized fire retardant has proven instrumental in halting the advance of destructive infernos threatening lives, homes, and communities.

Developed by Perimeter Solutions, Phos-Chek has been a cornerstone of wildfire suppression for over six decades. First approved by the USDA Forest Service in 1963, the product has continuously evolved through cutting-edge innovation. According to the company, Phos-Chek is far more than a mere chemical—it represents a holistic firefighting solution. This includes maintaining strategically placed airbases, providing state-of-the-art equipment, and ensuring an efficient supply chain to deliver resources precisely where they’re needed most.

The fire retardant’s bold pink hue isn’t just for show; it serves a critical purpose. Acting as a visual guide, it allows pilots and ground crews to pinpoint areas treated with the substance, ensuring precision in their efforts. Over time, the vibrant dye fades into earthy tones, blending seamlessly with the landscape while leaving its protective barrier intact.

The composition of Phos-Chek combines water, ammonium phosphate fertilizer, and a thickening agent to maximize its adherence to vegetation, creating a fire-resistant shield. Notably, the fertilizer component aids in the regeneration of burned lands, helping nature recover in the aftermath of devastation.

Currently, firefighters are waging a tireless battle against two significant wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles region. These fires have already claimed 24 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and left countless residents grappling with uncertainty. Reinforcements, including water trucks and aerial resources deploying Phos-Chek, are working around the clock to strengthen containment lines as forecasters predict perilous winds exceeding 70 mph.

LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone underscored the urgency of the situation, stating, "The strong winds could severely impede our containment efforts." Authorities have urged residents in high-risk areas to evacuate, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the fires.

Also read: Hydrants ran dry, water woes and a catch-22 situation: As Los Angeles battles wildfires, response is in focus

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did a man light fire near Melrose that eventually led to devastating LA wildfires? Video emerges (WATCH) shk

Did a man light fire near Melrose that eventually led to devastating LA wildfires? Video emerges (WATCH)

Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan for harbouring terrorism in PoK, calls it India's 'Crown Jewel' (WATCH) snt

Rajnath Singh reaffirms PoK as India's 'crown jewel', slams Pakistan for using it to harbour terrorism (WATCH)

Author Neil Gaiman accused of raping babysitter while his son played in same room: Report anr

Author Neil Gaiman accused of raping babysitter while his son played in same room: Report

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report shk

Donald Trump would've been convicted in 2020 election case if he wasn't elected: Special Counsel Report

Will Elon Musk buy TikTok from China? Here's what the company says anr

Will Elon Musk buy TikTok from China? Here's what the company says

Recent Stories

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which flagship reigns supreme in 2025? Which one should you choose? gcw

OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Which flagship reigns supreme in 2025? Which one should you choose?

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

a.k.a Brands Holding Stock Rises On Q4 Sales Numbers, CEO Appointment: Retail's Excited

Mahakumbh Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Mahakumbh: Mahant Swami Kailashanand performs Amrit Snan, inspires thousands in a sacred procession

Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW ATG

Indian Rupee hits all-time LOW: Check Rupee's fall over a period of 100 years; Read NOW

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

Recent Videos

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon