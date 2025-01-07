'Being pulled into pieces': Paramedic who died for over 11 minutes reveals 'tranquil' experience (WATCH)

Adam Tapp, a seasoned paramedic from London, Ontario, shared his remarkable near-death experience on the YouTube channel Beyond the Veil, recounting how he "died" for over 11 minutes in 2018 and journeyed to a state of "absolute tranquility."

First Published Jan 7, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

A harrowing encounter with death left Canadian paramedic Adam Tapp with insights and a renewed perspective on life. Tapp, a seasoned paramedic from London, Ontario, shared his remarkable near-death experience on the YouTube channel Beyond the Veil, recounting how he "died" for over 11 minutes in 2018 and journeyed to a state of "absolute tranquility."

The life-altering event unfolded while Tapp was working on a woodshop project. A mishap with a wood-etching device pierced his hand and delivered a fatal electrical shock. "I was moving the electrodes one by one, and it just arcs into my hands. And it was just this snap from reality," Tapp recalled. "It was an intense level of absolute pain, like every single cell in my body was being pulled into pieces."

As the high-voltage current surged through him, Tapp’s friend Mark Wilson acted swiftly, disconnecting the dangerous machine and summoning Tapp’s wife, Stephanie, a cardiac nurse. Without hesitation, she began administering CPR while Wilson called 911. Meanwhile, Tapp embarked on a surreal near-death journey.

Despite the agony that accompanied his electrocution, Tapp described his death as peaceful and otherworldly. "I was seeing spherically from a single point outwards. I wasn’t Adam; I wasn’t dead. I wasn’t anything. I was just perfect, like absolute contentment," he shared.

He went on to depict his experience as a dissolution into the fabric of the universe. "It was like fractal patterns—a rainbow effect, iridescent, like gasoline on water. I felt myself being pulled into pieces and deposited into everything. It was becoming the fabric of the universe, and it was absolutely perfect," Tapp explained. "There was no fear, just the natural progression of what every single one of us is going to do."

As paramedics worked frantically to revive him, Tapp’s journey shifted. "I felt like I was being electrocuted again, but it was my colleagues defibrillating me," he recounted. Twice defibrillated, he eventually regained awareness, noting, "I became aware that I was Adam, that I was dead, and that I had been electrocuted."

The ordeal left him physically scarred. His left hand bore third-degree burns, and one finger was irreparably damaged. "I remember the smell of burnt flesh," Tapp said, holding up his mutilated hand as a testament to the accident’s severity.

After being placed in a medically induced coma for eight hours, Tapp awoke in the ICU. The brevity of his hospitalization surprised him. "If someone had told me it had been five years or a decade, I would have completely believed it," he said.

Following his recovery, Tapp found himself hypersensitive to physical sensations and aware of his body in ways he had never experienced. Over time, he came to accept his physical form again but emerged with a profound understanding of existence. "This is just a stage, an evolution of consciousness. What we experience now is transient," he reflected.

The experience deepened Tapp’s spiritual awareness and sparked an interest in psychedelics, which he believes share similarities with near-death experiences. "I feel that death experiences are integrally related to these compounds," he explained, attributing some of his newfound spirituality to dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a naturally occurring substance in the human brain.

Today, Tapp’s outlook on life has shifted dramatically. He values the present moment over attaching meaning to everything. "Being dead was easy. It was perfect, it was beautiful. Being alive is what’s difficult and hard," he concluded.

