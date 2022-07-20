Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens

    A video of passengers crossing a railway track with luggage in their hands, just moments before the arrival of another train has emerged on social media. 

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    Time and again, the Ministry of Railway and government authorities issued warnings and advised people not to cross railway tracks or perform dangerous stunts on moving trains. However, many such stunt videos are available online, leaving viewers stunned. The scariest part about the actions is that they can be deadly by placing one’s life at risk. One such video went viral on social media, showing passengers’ close encounters with death. 

    The video shows several passengers getting down from a train which was not stationed on any railway platform. One man can also be seen warning the people attempting to cross the track about the approaching train. However, the ignorant passengers continue to cross the railway track with luggage just seconds before the arrival of a train on the adjacent track. 

    A woman is seen carrying luggage in her hands and crossing the tracks, She once again crosses the tracks and gets saved just in the nick of time as a speeding train passes through the tracks. The woman is seen sitting on the ground with an elderly couple and other passengers as the train that could have nearly hit her passes by speedily.

    The video shows how all the people crossing the railway tracks, especially the woman, risked their lives and would have turned fatal just instantly.. 

    Twitter user and  IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption (initially written in Hindi), “Life is yours. The decision is yours.” 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 271K views and 1827 retweets. Social media users also slammed the passengers, especially women, for their irresponsible behaviour. Take a look.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
