    Watch: Water streams out of a mulberry tree in Europe baffled netizens

    A viral video shows water gushing out of a tree has surprised netizens.

    India, First Published May 7, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Mesmerizing, charming, and humorous material abound on social media. Such bizarre stuff always catches the attention of netizens and goes viral. One such compelling film has gone viral on social media, surprising internet users. Yes, water is gushing out of a Mulberry tree with no leaves in a fascinating video. Localnihodaci, an Instagram user, shared this video with a commentary written in Bosnian. Water can be seen flowing out of the tree stem in the video. Even a man can be seen cleaning his face from the seeping water at the finish. The mesmerising video has perplexed internet users. The tree, on the other hand, has no leaves or fruits.

    Reportedly, the 100 years old tree is situated in Montenegro, Southern Europe. According to sources, it is believed that it is a once-a-year affair which remains for a few days.  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The newest marvel is due to subsurface springs that overflow following heavy rains, causing a rise in pressure that causes water to burst out the tree trunk. The circumstance, on the other hand, will certainly surprise you.

    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 29K views and 1035 likes. Social media users were surprised by the mesmerising sight. A user wrote, "Nature is always God." Another commented, "BRAVO." Watch the video.

