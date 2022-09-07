Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK

A video showing the moment lightning struck the roof of a newly built home has gone viral on social media. Since the time the video made its way on the internet, users have been left amazed.

A spine-chilling incident in UK's Cornwall has created ripples on social media, showing the lightning strike on the roof of a newly built home. The firefighters shared the footage of the lightning on the Internet showing the lightning struck a housing estate on the edge of Redruth as the unpredictable weather continued.

In the video, the lightning bolt flash can be seen hitting the top of the roof of a house at the estate, which was under construction. It is pretty evident that the lightning bolt knocked only a corner of the home. However, the exact moment of effect as sparks roll down the top of the house, and the incredible sound echoes around the estate.

Also Read: Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next

Tolvaddon Community Fire and Rescue station shared this video on their Facebook account. The page also mentioned the incident's details and the current situation across the country.

As per reports, no one had been injured in the incident. Fortunately, the duty officer also escaped the lightning. However, the dramatic incident induced minor fire damage to the buildings and two pumps.

The firefighters advised people to use the 'What 3 Words' approach to help firefighters locate incidents. This system can be downloadable as an app, which also pinpoints locations.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 29K views and 186 comments. Social media users were shocked to witness the horrifying sight. a user wrote, "That's blimmin scary." Another person commented, "Bit too close for comfort!"

In just 12 hours, more than 36,000 lightning strikes were registered across the UK. Incessant rain and thunderstorms are predicted to return in next couple of days. Thunder and lightning were observed over southeast England, southwest England, most of Northern Ireland, Wales, the east of England, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire. Watch the video.

Also Read: Telangana boy hit by a train while making Instagram reel