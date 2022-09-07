Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK

    A video showing the moment lightning struck the roof of a newly built home has gone viral on social media. Since the time the video made its way on the internet, users have been left amazed.

    Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    A spine-chilling incident in UK's Cornwall has created ripples on social media, showing the lightning strike on the roof of a newly built home. The firefighters shared the footage of the lightning on the Internet showing the lightning struck a housing estate on the edge of Redruth as the unpredictable weather continued.

    In the video, the lightning bolt flash can be seen hitting the top of the roof of a house at the estate, which was under construction. It is pretty evident that the lightning bolt knocked only a corner of the home. However, the exact moment of effect as sparks roll down the top of the house, and the incredible sound echoes around the estate. 

    Also Read: Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next

    Tolvaddon Community Fire and Rescue station shared this video on their Facebook account. The page also mentioned the incident's details and the current situation across the country.

    As per reports, no one had been injured in the incident. Fortunately, the duty officer also escaped the lightning. However, the dramatic incident induced minor fire damage to the buildings and two pumps. 

    The firefighters advised people to use the 'What 3 Words' approach to help firefighters locate incidents. This system can be downloadable as an app, which also pinpoints locations.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 29K views and 186 comments. Social media users were shocked to witness the horrifying sight. a user wrote, "That's blimmin scary." Another person commented, "Bit too close for comfort!" 

    In just 12 hours, more than 36,000 lightning strikes were registered across the UK. Incessant rain and thunderstorms are predicted to return in next couple of days. Thunder and lightning were observed over southeast England, southwest England, most of Northern Ireland, Wales, the east of England, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Telangana boy hit by a train while making Instagram reel

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Boy stuns netizens by creating makeshift bulldozer with wooden sticks-tgy

    Watch: Boy stuns netizens by creating makeshift bulldozer with wooden sticks

    Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next - gps

    Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next

    Watch Patient collapses during consultation; doctor's quick reaction saves his life-tgy

    Watch: Patient collapses during consultation; doctor's quick reaction saves his life

    Telangana boy hit by a train while making Instagram reel - gps

    Telangana boy hit by a train while making Instagram reel

    Woman receives congratulatory messages meant for newly elected UK-PM Liz Truss; here's her response - adt

    Woman receives congratulatory messages meant for newly elected UK-PM Liz Truss; here's her response

    Recent Stories

    India More than 47% unapproved antibiotic formulations used in 2019, reveals Lancet study - adt

    India: More than 47% unapproved antibiotic formulations used in 2019, reveals Lancet study

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy Here is what Urfi Javed has to say drb

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Here's what Urfi Javed has to say

    Bengaluru rains: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other political leader come under scrutiny AJR

    Bengaluru rains: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, other political leader come under scrutiny

    football Revealed: Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel was 'no' for signing Cristiano Ronaldo the reason snt

    Revealed: Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel; was 'no' for signing Cristiano Ronaldo the reason?

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and Megha Shah's dance steps will make you go crazy (WATCH NOW) RBA

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and Megha Shah's dance steps will make you go crazy (WATCH NOW)

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon