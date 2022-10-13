Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: UP bus driver's wiper jugaad using water bottle goes viral; Netizens react

    A video of a bus driver's makeshift wiper using a water bottle in Uttar Pradesh is now viral on social media. Several social media users are left stunned after watching the jugaad wiper.

    Watch UP bus driver's wiper jugaad using water bottle goes viral; Netizens react
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    When it comes to jugaad, we Indians will never fail to stun the world with brilliant tricks. People with innovative ideas just make their daily work easy, and sometimes safe. Just as this video of a bus driver's makeshift wiper using a water bottle in Uttar Pradesh to drive during stormy rains is blowing the minds of netizens.

    Yes! You heard it right. A UPSRTC driver created a makeshift wiper with the help of a water bottle and a rope is now viral on social media. The stunning video has gathered more than 10K views, and the number is still increasing steadily.

    In this video, a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus can be seen parked on the bus depo. On the bus windshield, a water bottle can be seen tied with ropes to the wiper, which is seemingly malfunctioned. What shocked the people was that as the driver pulled one end of the rope, the wiper started cleaning the windshield perfectly. Take a look at the stunning video:

    This impressive hack video was shared by a Twitter user named Vipin Rathaur with a caption that said a makeshift wiper is working perfectly on a UPSRTC bus. The video grabbed the eyeballs of many and gathered around 10.7K views and 105 likes at the time the story was published.

    Several social media users loaded the comment section with their opinions. One of the users said a brilliant idea by the bus driver, while another said Indians never fail to stun the world.

    Many people also criticised the authorities for such poor maintenance. A user said most of the buses need to be pushed from the rear to get started, while another tagged UP Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and stated that this is the condition of the public transport.

    However, as the video went viral, it also grabbed the attention of authorities, and they responded with another video of fixing the wiper and shared it on UPSRTC Meerut's Twitter handle. Take a look.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
