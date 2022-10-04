Watch: Phuket airport officials stop passenger for carrying gulab jamuns, his response wins hearts

A video of a passenger being stopped by Phuket airport officials for carrying a can of gulab jamuns in his baggage is going viral, and his response to the situation has won the hearts of the internet.

We often come across with passengers being stopped by airport officials and ask them to remove certain items from their luggage when they fail to make the cut. Mostly the items would always be foods that one would like to carry to their destinations.

Now a similar incident happened with a passenger named Himanshu Devgn, who was being stopped at the Phuket airport in Thailand. Phuket airport officials stopped Himanshu for carrying a can of gulab jamuns in his baggage and asked him to drop the delectable sweet at the counter.

In such situations, one would always think of throwing the items in the bin and moving forward for further checkings; well, Himanshu had a different plan by sharing the delectable sweet among the airport officials. Yes, you heard it right! Himanshu opened the can of gulab jamun and shared it with the officials present at the luggage counter. He also recorded the delightful moment and shared it with the world.

In the now-viral video, Himanshu can be seen opening the can of gulab jamun and insisting the officials to try the delicious sweet. After a few moments, the officials wholeheartedly decide to give it a try. He also made sure that he captured the reaction of the officials after tasting the delectable Indian sweet. Take a look at the delightful video here:

The video was shared on Himanshu's Instagram account and captioned the video by saying that such a heartwarming gesture was a great start to begin the day. The video also had some text that says when the officials restricted to carrying gulab jamuns at the security check; he decided to share their happiness with them. The joyful video has gathered more than 1 million views and around 65K likes from the date of being online.

Netizens were delighted after watching the delightful video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said the video explains the genuine gesture of Indians, while another said the video is very joyful to watch. Another said the video made her day brighter and cheerful, while another praised Himanshu for his heartwarming gesture. Many people also praised Himanshu for his kind gesture and great decision of not throwing the food into the bin. Many people also expressed their happiness through claps, thumbs up and heart emojis in the comment section.

