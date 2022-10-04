Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Phuket airport officials stop passenger for carrying gulab jamuns, his response wins hearts

    A video of a passenger being stopped by Phuket airport officials for carrying a can of gulab jamuns in his baggage is going viral, and his response to the situation has won the hearts of the internet.

    Watch Phuket airport officials stop passenger for carrying gulab jamuns, his response wins hearts-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    We often come across with passengers being stopped by airport officials and ask them to remove certain items from their luggage when they fail to make the cut. Mostly the items would always be foods that one would like to carry to their destinations.

    Now a similar incident happened with a passenger named Himanshu Devgn, who was being stopped at the Phuket airport in Thailand. Phuket airport officials stopped Himanshu for carrying a can of gulab jamuns in his baggage and asked him to drop the delectable sweet at the counter.

    ALSO READ: Watch: After chocolate pakoda, strawberry samosa, internet witnesses golgappa shake; netizens not happy

    In such situations, one would always think of throwing the items in the bin and moving forward for further checkings; well, Himanshu had a different plan by sharing the delectable sweet among the airport officials. Yes, you heard it right! Himanshu opened the can of gulab jamun and shared it with the officials present at the luggage counter. He also recorded the delightful moment and shared it with the world.

    In the now-viral video, Himanshu can be seen opening the can of gulab jamun and insisting the officials to try the delicious sweet. After a few moments, the officials wholeheartedly decide to give it a try. He also made sure that he captured the reaction of the officials after tasting the delectable Indian sweet. Take a look at the delightful video here:

    The video was shared on Himanshu's Instagram account and captioned the video by saying that such a heartwarming gesture was a great start to begin the day. The video also had some text that says when the officials restricted to carrying gulab jamuns at the security check; he decided to share their happiness with them. The joyful video has gathered more than 1 million views and around 65K likes from the date of being online.

    Netizens were delighted after watching the delightful video and loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said the video explains the genuine gesture of Indians, while another said the video is very joyful to watch. Another said the video made her day brighter and cheerful, while another praised Himanshu for his heartwarming gesture. Many people also praised Himanshu for his kind gesture and great decision of not throwing the food into the bin. Many people also expressed their happiness through claps, thumbs up and heart emojis in the comment section.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Woman makes chocolate pakodas and serves with masala and green chutney; Netizens react

    ALSO READ: Watch: Madhya Pradesh teacher find cobra in girl student’s bag

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 7:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here - gps

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here

    Watch After chocolate pakoda, strawberry samosa, internet witnesses golgappa shake; netizens not happy

    Watch: After chocolate pakoda, strawberry samosa, internet witnesses golgappa shake; netizens not happy

    Bullet pierces through plane mid-air, hits traveller in Myanmar - adt

    Bullet pierces through plane mid-air, hits traveller in Myanmar

    Mimicry Artist imitates Bollywood actors playing dandiya in Navratri; hilarious video goes viral - gps

    Mimicry Artist imitates Bollywood actors playing dandiya in Navratri; hilarious video goes viral

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic netizens react gcw

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic; netizens react

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh rested with back niggle; Rohit Sharma asserts nothing serious-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Arshdeep rested with back niggle; Rohit asserts 'nothing serious'

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD bedroom song with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD bedroom song with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH

    Happy Dussehra 2022 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages images to share with everyone on Vijayadashami gcw

    Happy Dussehra 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, images to share with everyone on Vijayadashami

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    football Igor Stimac extends India head coach contract till AFC Asian Cup 2023-ayh

    Igor Stimac extends India head coach contract till AFC Asian Cup 2023

    Recent Videos

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon