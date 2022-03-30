Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next

    A video exhibiting a clash between a black panther and a leopard on the tree has emerged on social media and has gone viral.
     

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    A fight between a Black Panther and a leopard has grabbed netizens' attention and went viral on digital media. The rare sight has been shared on Twitter by Tamil Nadu’s IAS officer, Supriya Sahu. After watching the clip,    social media users were thrilled to observe a Black Panther climbing tree to fight with a leopard who was already sitting atop.

    Sighting of black panthers and leopards together is fairly uncommon. This video wherein a black panther climbs up the tree has impressed the wildlifers as well as social media users.

    The video begins with a black panther quickly climbing up a tree. There, a leopard is already seen sitting on one of the branches. As the black panther approaches the leopard, it starts to roar. The black panther also roars back at the leopard, however, gives up after a while and swiftly heads back. The feline then climbs down the tree within seconds, showing the agility that these big cats have in them.

    Interestingly, in the big cat family, only cheetahs, panthers and leopards can climb a tree whereas tigers and lions cannot. It is because of the heavy build of tigers and lions that they cannot climb a tree.

    The 56-second long video has garnered over 12000 views and 892 likes since the time it was shared on the microblogging site. Although the exact location of the video is not known, chances are that it was shot in one of the national parks in Karnataka since black panther sightings are maximum in the state compared to the other states that have a population of black panthers.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
