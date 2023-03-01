Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall for free car wash; here's what happens next

    Arun Panwar, a digital creator, shared a video showing how the sunroof of his Mahindra Scorpio N is facing a leaking issue as he takes his SUV under a waterfall to wash. The video goes viral, and netizens load the comment section with their opinions.

    Watch Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall for free car wash; here's what happens next-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Everyone prefers to travel in an SUV if we are planning to take a trip through a mountainous area. The comfort and power these vehicles provide through mountainous terrains are remarkable. Undoubtedly, the journey will be more exciting if the SUV has a sunroof installed.

    Sunroofs can give you a better viewing experience of the spots and amazing pictures. But have you ever thought of getting an unpleasant experience due to the sunroof on your car? Well, Arun Panwar, a digital creator, had a similar experience as he took his Mahindra Scorpio N for a wash under a waterfall on a mountainous path.

    ALSO READ: Watch: IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified

    Arun shared the video on his Instagram handle showing how the sunroof of his Mahindra Scorpio N faces a leaking. The water can be seen seeping through the sunroof and the speakers leaving the car's interior partially damaging it.

    In the shocking video, Arun can be seen showing a waterfall and tells the viewers that he is going to take his car under the waterfall to get it washed. He can be seen closing his sunroof before parking his SUV under the waterfall. But as he parked the vehicle beneath the waterfall, the water started to seep inside the car through its sunroof and speakers.

    Arun, who was shocked by the unpleasant experience, can be heard asking the viewers what had happened. He quickly moved his SUV from the waterfall and checked the sunroof was correctly closed. However, the water that seeped inside the car damaged and waterlogged the interiors of his SUV. Take a look at the video:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arun Panwar (@arunpanwarx)

    The video shared on Arun's Instagram grabbed the eyeballs of many and gathered around 5 million views in just one day of being online. Netizens were shocked to see the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions and theories.

    A user said that the video was really disappointing to watch, while another jokingly said that this is why he doesn't buy Mahindra cars and also added that he is happy with his cycle. However, another user said that the guy in the video must have deliberately left his sunroof slightly open and added by saying that his Scorpio N has never faced such a leakage issue ever.

    Another user claimed that he had washed his jeep meridian many times in a similar way but had never faced such an experience. A fifth user, however, explained that every sunroof vehicle has small drainage holes on the corners, but once the drainage holes get clogged, the water starts to enter the vehicle. He also recommended everyone to check their sunroofs and remove the blockage of the holes to avoid such bad experiences.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Man's lightning reflex saves toddler from being hit by bike; netizens showers praises

    ALSO READ: Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India Business Class passenger finds insect in meal served to him on Mumbai-Chennai flight - gps

    Air India Business Class passenger finds insect in meal served to him on Mumbai-Chennai flight

    Watch IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified

    Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works snt

    Bizarre device lets long-distance lovers kiss remotely from anywhere in the world; here's how it works

    Bizarre Bulgaria Woman who spent Rs 8 lakh to have worlds biggest lips reveals latest beauty goal snt

    Bizarre: Woman who spent Rs 8 lakh to have 'world's biggest lips' reveals latest beauty goal

    Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video - gps

    Astronaut sports Gorilla suit on ISS to prank crew member; watch old viral video

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani Pradeep Pandey song Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke is making fans go CRAZY

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pradeep Pandey's song ‘Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke’ is making fans go CRAZY

    RBSE Board 10th-12th Exam 2023: Revised date sheet released; check entire schedule here - adt

    RBSE Board 10th-12th Exam 2023: Revised date sheet released; check entire schedule here

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA rejects pilot's plea, upholds suspension; check details AJR

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA rejects pilot's plea, upholds suspension; check details

    Debunking the narrative of Muslim victimhood in India

    Debunking the narrative of Muslim victimhood in India

    IPL 2023: Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain - Faf du Plessis on RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore leadership role-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain' - Faf du Plessis on RCB leadership role

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon