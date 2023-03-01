Watch: Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall for free car wash; here's what happens next

Arun Panwar, a digital creator, shared a video showing how the sunroof of his Mahindra Scorpio N is facing a leaking issue as he takes his SUV under a waterfall to wash. The video goes viral, and netizens load the comment section with their opinions.

Everyone prefers to travel in an SUV if we are planning to take a trip through a mountainous area. The comfort and power these vehicles provide through mountainous terrains are remarkable. Undoubtedly, the journey will be more exciting if the SUV has a sunroof installed.

Sunroofs can give you a better viewing experience of the spots and amazing pictures. But have you ever thought of getting an unpleasant experience due to the sunroof on your car? Well, Arun Panwar, a digital creator, had a similar experience as he took his Mahindra Scorpio N for a wash under a waterfall on a mountainous path.

Arun shared the video on his Instagram handle showing how the sunroof of his Mahindra Scorpio N faces a leaking. The water can be seen seeping through the sunroof and the speakers leaving the car's interior partially damaging it.

In the shocking video, Arun can be seen showing a waterfall and tells the viewers that he is going to take his car under the waterfall to get it washed. He can be seen closing his sunroof before parking his SUV under the waterfall. But as he parked the vehicle beneath the waterfall, the water started to seep inside the car through its sunroof and speakers.

Arun, who was shocked by the unpleasant experience, can be heard asking the viewers what had happened. He quickly moved his SUV from the waterfall and checked the sunroof was correctly closed. However, the water that seeped inside the car damaged and waterlogged the interiors of his SUV. Take a look at the video:

The video shared on Arun's Instagram grabbed the eyeballs of many and gathered around 5 million views in just one day of being online. Netizens were shocked to see the video and loaded the comment section with their opinions and theories.

A user said that the video was really disappointing to watch, while another jokingly said that this is why he doesn't buy Mahindra cars and also added that he is happy with his cycle. However, another user said that the guy in the video must have deliberately left his sunroof slightly open and added by saying that his Scorpio N has never faced such a leakage issue ever.

Another user claimed that he had washed his jeep meridian many times in a similar way but had never faced such an experience. A fifth user, however, explained that every sunroof vehicle has small drainage holes on the corners, but once the drainage holes get clogged, the water starts to enter the vehicle. He also recommended everyone to check their sunroofs and remove the blockage of the holes to avoid such bad experiences.

