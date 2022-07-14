Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: ITBP constable's rendition of Border's song, voice will leave you teary-eyed

    ITBP constable Vikramjeet Singh sang ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ from the 1997 film Border. The melodious voice of the police officer will bring tears to your eyes.

    Watch: ITBP constable's rendition of Border's song, voice will leave you teary-eyed - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 6:16 PM IST

    Soldiers are acknowledged for their uniforms, the battles they fight, and the awards and medals they achieve during their service, but their interests and skills usually get overlooked. However, the official Twitter handle of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which regularly shares videos of their personnel employed in any task or showcasing their talent, has shared one such video on social media. In the video, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), constable Vikramjeet Singh showcases his talent.

    Posting the video on their micro-blogging site, ITBP introduced constable Vikramjeet Singh, who sang the song at the request of the Himveer brothers during a gathering.

    Also Read: After chocolate ice cream sandwich, netizens irked with cola-Oreo bread omelette: watch the video

    The song ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ from the 1997 film Border was initially sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and featured Suniel Shetty and Sharbani Mukherjee. In the recent video, ITBP Constable Vikramjeet Singh stood with his fellow officers, who also showed thumbs up to the camera as he began singing. The ITBP constable's soulful voice will bring tears to your eyes.  

    After being shared online, the video received over 6163 views and 744 likes. Social media users were impressed by the singing skills of the ITBP officer, who also encouraged him in the comments section. A user wrote, "Beautifully sang..like as professional singer.... salute sir." Another person commented, "Wow just wow, You are great sir, You should sing often."

    A few days back, the ITBP Instagram handle shared another video of constable Vikramjeet Singh, where he sang the cover of the popular song Afreen Afreen with another ITBP constable who was playing the guitar. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru park sign board urges citizens not to run jog or walk anti clockwise post goes viral gcw

    Bengaluru park sign board urges citizens not to 'run, jog or walk anti-clockwise'; post goes viral

    Watch Heavy rainfall in Karnataka makes magnificent Jog Falls mesmerising-tgy

    Watch: Heavy rainfall in Karnataka makes magnificent Jog Falls mesmerising

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video - gps

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video

    Watch Bikers perform 'Nagin' dance on the road to truck's unique horn-tgy

    Watch: Bikers perform 'Nagin' dance on the road to truck's unique horn

    After chocolate ice cream sandwich, netizens irked with cola-Oreo bread omelette: watch the video - gps

    After chocolate ice cream sandwich, netizens irked with cola-Oreo bread omelette: watch the video

    Recent Stories

    KPTCL Admit Card 2022 released; know website, details, how to download - adt

    KPTCL Admit Card 2022 released; know website, details, how to download

    Hotness alert Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria who looked sexier in white drb

    Hotness alert! Disha Patani or Tara Sutaria, who looked sexier in white?

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested RBA

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl

    CUET UG 2022: NTA considering requests to switch exam centre, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar - adt

    CUET UG 2022: NTA considering requests to switch exam centre, says UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon