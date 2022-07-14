Watch: ITBP constable's rendition of Border's song, voice will leave you teary-eyed

ITBP constable Vikramjeet Singh sang ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ from the 1997 film Border. The melodious voice of the police officer will bring tears to your eyes.

Soldiers are acknowledged for their uniforms, the battles they fight, and the awards and medals they achieve during their service, but their interests and skills usually get overlooked. However, the official Twitter handle of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which regularly shares videos of their personnel employed in any task or showcasing their talent, has shared one such video on social media. In the video, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), constable Vikramjeet Singh showcases his talent.

Posting the video on their micro-blogging site, ITBP introduced constable Vikramjeet Singh, who sang the song at the request of the Himveer brothers during a gathering.

The song ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ from the 1997 film Border was initially sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and featured Suniel Shetty and Sharbani Mukherjee. In the recent video, ITBP Constable Vikramjeet Singh stood with his fellow officers, who also showed thumbs up to the camera as he began singing. The ITBP constable's soulful voice will bring tears to your eyes.

After being shared online, the video received over 6163 views and 744 likes. Social media users were impressed by the singing skills of the ITBP officer, who also encouraged him in the comments section. A user wrote, "Beautifully sang..like as professional singer.... salute sir." Another person commented, "Wow just wow, You are great sir, You should sing often."

A few days back, the ITBP Instagram handle shared another video of constable Vikramjeet Singh, where he sang the cover of the popular song Afreen Afreen with another ITBP constable who was playing the guitar. Watch the video.

