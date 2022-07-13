Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After chocolate ice cream sandwich, netizens irked with cola-Oreo bread omelette: watch the video

    Omelette is a quick dish liked by majority of people across the globe. However, a street vendor experimented with the traditional receipe by adding Coco-Cola and Oreo to it. The bizarre omelette-making process appeared on social media and annoyed omelette lovers.

    First Published Jul 13, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    A few days before, a strange recipe for a chocolate cheese ice cream sandwich has disgusted social media users. A food vendor from Gujarat came up with this bizarre heart-shaped dish that has left the netizens sick. Taking the wacky quotient to the next level, now a street vendor decided to add Coco-Cola and crushed chocolate-cream cookies to the traditional dish omelette.

    The video starts with an Indian food vendor adding a carbonated drink to a pan. As it began to boil, the man added a crushed Oreo biscuit and cooked it. He is then seen adding a whisked mixture of eggs with chopped onions and green chillies. Simultaneously, the street vendor slices some bread pieces and places them on the pan; however, as he flips over the bread, the result is already messy.

    Also Read: Snake hide inside shoe rescued by trained personnel; scary video goes viral

    If you think the strange experiment has ended, the man tops the dish with chopped onions, chillies and coriander before adding lemon juice and some more crushed chocolate cookies.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on several social media platforms. The weird omelette-making approach irked social media users and omelette lovers. A few people also point out that the man was unskillful in cooking it properly or even doing a proper pan flip. Others assumed that possibly the dish was not made by a vendor who sells omelettes for a living but by a YouTuber looking for 15 minutes of fame. Take a look.

    Also Read: Pakistani reporter slaps boy while speaking on camera; video goes viral

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
