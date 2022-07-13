Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brave youths rescued a calf stranded in a deep valley risking their lives: watch the video

    Panvel youths risked their lives to rescue a calf lying in a deep valley. The daring rescue effort has emerged on social media platforms.

    Panvel, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    We all acknowledge that kindness is human nature. It doesn't harm to be kind, particularly to animals not qualified with intelligence like humans. As intelligent beings on the planet earth, individuals often display kindness and empathy toward the voiceless beings, specifically when they are in danger. We will find many such clips of people rescuing animals on the Internet, portraying kindness and reminding us of humanitarian bright spots. One such heart-melting video has emerged on social media that will restore your belief in humanity.

    In the video, a group of brave youths can be seen risking their lives to rescue a calf stranded in a deep valley. According to details, the happening occurred in Panvel taluka's Vavanje region. Reportedly the calf was stuck in the valley for three to four days. While the local youths of the area understood the issue, they executed a rescue operation to save the calf. The brave youths initially tied the rope to the calf's legs. And then they pulled the rope with all their strength and power and lifted the calf from the deep valley. Towards the end of the video, they were successful in their attempt.

    Twitter user Tushar Bedi shared the video with the caption, "This group of gents in Panvel, Maharashtra in India took a huge risk on a steep, slippery slope to save a calf's life. The world needs MOO-re people like them."

    After being posted online, the video became popular. Social media users praised the kindness and unity of the youth who came forward to rescue the calf. Watch the video.

