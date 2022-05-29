Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch hungry lions encircle the crocodile; check out what happens next

    An incredible video showing a pack of lions circle a massive crocodile next to a river has emerged on social media.

    We all know that lion is the jungle king and an apex predator. They are free to hunt and consume whatever animal they want. Crocodiles are occasionally hunted and eaten by lions. However, because crocodiles are powerful enough to slay a lion, large cats usually avoid battle with them. A video of lions confronting a crocodile near a river recently went viral.

    A post shared by Lions Daily (@lionsdaily_)

    The three hungry lions leap on the crocodile to chase him down, but the crocodile fights back hard to defend its life. As the large cats leap out, the crocodile tries to smash them with its jaws. The three lions appear to be having difficulties tracking down the crocodile.

    Instagram user 'lionsdaily' posted this video with the caption, "Tag Someone that needs to see this." After being shared online, the video accumulated over 63,000 views. Social media users found this video interesting and expressed winning probabilities in the comments section. A user wrote, "The winner is the lions." Another person commented, "Those ladies are going to make some boots." Watch the video.

