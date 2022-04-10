Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch how a shrimp cleans scuba diver's teeth in ocean

    A video of a man getting his teeth cleaned by a shrimp in the ocean has emerged on social media.

    Watch how a shrimp cleans scuba diver's teeth in ocean - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    If you are afraid of visiting a dentist, then here is an unusual alternative. Yes, a viral video shows a shrimp cleaning the teeth of a scuba-diver underwater in the ocean. The ‘Amazing Nature’ Twitter handle posted this video and captioned it, "Need Teeth Clean Contact me."  

    In the video, a scuba diver can be seen near a coral reef in the ocean; while filming it, he opens his mouth and allows a shrimp to enter his mouth. Surprisingly, the shrimp gets inside the man's mouth and cleans his teeth's inner side and gums with its feet. The man is enjoying this and patiently gets his teeth cleaned. 

    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 63,000 views and 1189 likes. Social media users found this pretty and awesome. Also, who needs a toothbrush or a dentist if you can dive into the ocean and get your teeth cleaned by shrimp?

    A user wrote, "What IS this? Is it really looking for food in the teeth, or something else?" Another commented, "These animals have a symbiotic relationship with a few sea animals. They feed on what's left on animals' teeth. In the process they clean the animals' teeth!"

    For the uninitiated, shrimps live on coral reefs of the oceans and are largely found in the Pacific Ocean. 

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 6:49 PM IST
