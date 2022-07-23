Viral video: Man saves 2-year-old girl who fell from 5th floor

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video of a man heroically catching a two-year-old girl after she plunged out of a fifth storey apartment has emerged on social media.

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    A heart-stopping moment has created ripples on the Internet. The video shows a heroic act by a passerby, who caught a two-year-old baby after she fell from a fifth-floor flat.

    Twitter user and Chinese government officer Lijian Zhao shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Heroes among us."

    According to Metro, the hair-raising episode occurred in Tongxiang, in the Zhejiang province of China. While the man identified as Shen Dong was parking the car across the street, he heard a loud thud and noticed the two-year-old child dropping from a building. 

    The two-year-old girl toppled over the edge of the first-floor ridge and descended to the pavement. However, the man instantly ran toward her and miraculously caught her before she landed on the concrete. The timely action of Shen Dong rescued the infant from hitting the pavement. Reportedly, the girl injured her legs and lungs, and her health is stable now. In the video, a woman was also seen along with Shen Dong trying to catch the child.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 75 thousand views and 3872 likes. The man is hailed as a hero after he rescues the little girl who fell out of a window on the fifth floor. Social media users honoured Shen Dong's presence of mind and rapid action in the comments section. A user wrote, "Legendary catch! Give those two people a medal." Another person commented, "saving a human life is saving the whole of humanity."

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
