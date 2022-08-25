Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

A viral video from Madhya Pradesh shows a handpump emitting water and flames simultaneously. The reason behind this is being said that the highly flammable methane gas is being released from the ground.

Madhya Pradesh village residents were shocked after witnessing one of the communal hand pumps spewing the fire with water. The bizarre incident occurred in Kachhar village, located around 10 kilometers from the Bakswaha panchayat in the Chhatarpur district.

The strange news of this rare occuring spread like wildfire in the village. People reached the spot to witness the incident and recorded the video on their mobile phones to upload it on social media. The residents were baffled to notice the strange sight and did not understand what was happening; most of them are frightened to go near the handpump. Villagers said such an incident had never happened before.

Also Read: Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens

The video, recorded by locals emitting flames and water, has gone viral on social media. Twitter user Gurmeet Singh also shared the video on the micro-blogging site with the caption (initially written in Hindi), “Fire and water coming out of a hand pump. Location - Kachchar village of Bakswaha, Madhya Pradesh. Bakswaha has a stock of diamonds!"

A minute-long video shows fire and water constantly coming out from the ground. A couple of onlookers also heard speaking about the incident in the background of the video in the local language. However, the ominous wonder has an explanation. It is believed that the highly flammable methane gas is being discharged from deep beneath the ground.

Villagers have informed the concerned officials of the area about the unusual sighting. According to the sources, the local administration is dispatching a team to spot for further examination. After a detailed analysis, we might get the exact reason behind the incident.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and grabbed the netizens' attention. Social media users expressed hilarious thoughts in the comments section. A user wrote, "Lagta hai tel nikal. Aya hai." Another person commented, "Mazze aa jayenge jiski jamin hogi...... Gasses ka bhandar ho sakta hai jamin mai..!!" Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: People dress as sheep for a weird contest in France