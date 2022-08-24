Watch: People dress as sheep for a weird contest in France

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A viral video shows several people wearing sheep costumes walking half bent like the animal and running around the area, which appears like a sheep’s pen.

    Social media has brought people around the world on one platform. Across the globe, there are several countries and religions who are following their own peculiar customs and traditions. Social media has brought all of us together in a manner that it has helped people to get familiar with all sorts of unusual happenings around the globe. Recently, one such weird contest in France emerged on digital media and captured netizens' attention.

    The 13-second-long video shows people wearing sheep-like costumes, walking around the place, which looks like a sheep’s pen. To mimic the sheep’s walk, all the participants moved half bent. Also, they are heard producing the animal’s sound “baa baa”.  The green field where this weird competition was carried out was seen with wooden fences while spectators sat across the other side of the fence.

    Also Read: Unique zoo which locks humans in cages instead of animals; crazy video goes viral

    Twitter user Emi shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the video in the caption. According to the post's caption, the competition took place in France and was a part of the festival. However, a user replied to the post and said that it was not the contest, but a satirical show created by the Canadian theatre company Corpus, which is famous for its comedic choreography.

    It is indefinite about what precisely they are doing in the video. Also, whether it is a carnival or a competition or if it has people from France. Nevertheless, the clip has managed to capture netizens' attention.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and received over 8.1 million views and 37.9 thousand likes. Social media users are captivated by the weird contest and express their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "What a great way to represent the current stage of civilization." Another person commented, "I have watched this over 20 times today and keep coming back for more…what…what does that say about me." Take a look.

    Also Read: Woman executes aerobics on a lamp post; viral video shocked netizens

