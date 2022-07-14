UP Police’s post against hackers, leaves netizens delighted: here’s why

Uttar Pradesh police shared a football match clip with an underlying message highlighting cyber security. The video has hit off well since the time it was shared.

We all know that in today's digital world, it is essential to have a strong password for social media accounts and apps to safeguard them from hackers and phishing. Despite understanding the significance of cyber security, sometimes we will ignore it and become victims of cyber theft.

So, the Uttar Pradesh police came up with an innovative way to communicate a message about cyber security. In a recent post, UP police appeal to everyone to construct a strong password by posting sharing a football match clip. The video shared by the UP police captured the netizen's attention because of the distinctive method the officers decided to convey their message.

UP Police shared the video on their official Instagram handle with the caption, "Don't let hackers score against you!"

The video shows a goalkeeper stopping the football by somersaulting. In the video, it is evident that the Uttar Pradesh police are attempting to create awareness that strong passwords can protect them from cyber-attacks by pointing to the goalkeeper as a strong password and the striker as a hacker.



The UP Police's social media accounts are known for spreading awareness with trendy memes and inspirational and informative videos to encourage people and spread awareness and other laws.

The page always uses trends to communicate the point to the public so that the social media users can understand their message with a sense of relatability. However, their recent post has a unique tint of humour in it.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 3400 views. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology suggested using eight characters as passwords with a combination of special characters and lower and uppercase letters. It is also advised to change all sensitive passwords every two weeks, and one should create passwords that are not easy to crack.

