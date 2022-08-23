Watch: Heartwarming video of food delivery guy carrying kids to work is winning hearts online

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Food blogger Saurabh Panjwani posted a video on Instagram showing a Zomato delivery partner carrying his kids to every delivery address assigned. The unusual clip of the man will surely melt your heart.

    Heartwarming video of food delivery guy carrying kids to work is winning hearts online
    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    There are many emotional stories of hard work on social media. Many such videos prove human resilience and strength. One such video of a Zomato food delivery executive overcoming hardships and obstacles to support his family will make you emotional.

    A food blogger known as Saurabh Panjwani shared this clip on his Instagram page. And in the caption said that he was inspired to see the Zomato representative spending his whole day under the sun with two children. Saurabh Panjwani also mentioned that "we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything”.

    The video shows a delivery agent carrying a toddler strapped in his arm while delivering orders to the customer’s residence. During one such instance, it looks like food blogger Saurabh Panjwani met this person and recorded a video where he asked the delivery representative about his work.

    In reply, the Zomato delivery agent said he carries his little girl and son during working hours. The video also shows his son roaming around in the background. 

    After the video created ripples on the Internet, the popular food delivery platform contacted blogger Panjwani and asked for the agent's contact details to help him with childcare benefits.  

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and received more than 1 million likes. The viral clip of the Zomato delivery agent grabbed netizens' eyeballs and made them emotional. Social media users rushed to the comment section and flooded it with praisings, heart and fire emojis. A user wrote, "o my heart it breaks me Fatherhood Respect." Another person commented, "Omg so touchy,God please support him always." A third user wrote, "father is the real hero." Several users also praised the food delivery platform for the measures taken to help the delivery agent. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 3:02 PM IST
