Woman executes aerobics on a lamp post; viral video shocked netizens

Routine physical exercise will improve muscle power and increase persistence. Workout is essential to preserve a healthy lifestyle by providing oxygen and nutrients to tissues and assisting the cardiovascular system to work more efficiently. Regular exercise also improves one's heart and lung health to venture daily tasks. There is no shortage of people on social media who show off their physical fitness. While some are fun to watch, many will raise concerns about their safety. One such video of a woman attempting some dangerous aerobic stunts on a lamp post has emerged on social media.

You might have seen individuals performing aerobics in their homes or at the gym. However, the recent video is distinctive because the woman is doing pull-ups on a street lamp post, which is why the video has taken the Internet by storm.

This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Next Level Skills with the caption, "Amazing Skills and Strength!" In the video, a woman wearing a black dress and heels stepping near a lamp post. As the video proceeds, she removes her shoes and climbs on the lamp post effortlessly. Then she begins aerobics stunts on an iron rod attached to the lamp post. The 58-second video ends with the woman getting down from the pole after performing multiple actions.

While the woman's physical strength, flexibility and skills deserved praisings, social media users were concerned about the woman's safety.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 928K views and 25.8K likes. Social media users advised that the iron rods were not strong enough to support a woman's weight and could have caused a severe accident and harm. Many others expressed how this tendency to do risky stunts might lead to many accidents. Watch the video.

