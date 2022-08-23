Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman executes aerobics on a lamp post; viral video shocked netizens

    The 58-second-long Twitter video shows a woman in a black dress and heels walking up to a lamp post, climbing it and effortlessly performing dangerous aerobics.

    Woman executes aerobics on a lamp post; viral video shocked netizens - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    Routine physical exercise will improve muscle power and increase persistence. Workout is essential to preserve a healthy lifestyle by providing oxygen and nutrients to tissues and assisting the cardiovascular system to work more efficiently. Regular exercise also improves one's heart and lung health to venture daily tasks. There is no shortage of people on social media who show off their physical fitness. While some are fun to watch, many will raise concerns about their safety. One such video of a woman attempting some dangerous aerobic stunts on a lamp post has emerged on social media.

    You might have seen individuals performing aerobics in their homes or at the gym. However, the recent video is distinctive because the woman is doing pull-ups on a street lamp post, which is why the video has taken the Internet by storm.

    Also Read: Monkey washes garments like professional dhobi; viral video stunned netizens

    This video was posted on Twitter by a user named Next Level Skills with the caption, "Amazing Skills and Strength!" In the video, a woman wearing a black dress and heels stepping near a lamp post. As the video proceeds, she removes her shoes and climbs on the lamp post effortlessly. Then she begins aerobics stunts on an iron rod attached to the lamp post. The 58-second video ends with the woman getting down from the pole after performing multiple actions.

    While the woman's physical strength, flexibility and skills deserved praisings, social media users were concerned about the woman's safety.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 928K views and 25.8K likes. Social media users advised that the iron rods were not strong enough to support a woman's weight and could have caused a severe accident and harm. Many others expressed how this tendency to do risky stunts might lead to many accidents. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares a video of a creative entry gate; the ‘jugaad’ has left netizens amused

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monkey washes garments like professional dhobi; viral video stunned netizens - gps

    Monkey washes garments like professional dhobi; viral video stunned netizens

    Watch Monkeys in Vrindavan steal Mathura District Magistrate's glasses-tgy

    Watch: Monkeys in Vrindavan steal Mathura District Magistrate's glasses

    Anand Mahindra shares a video of a creative entry gate; the 'jugaad' has left netizens amused - gps

    Anand Mahindra shares a video of a creative entry gate; the ‘jugaad’ has left netizens amused

    Florida woman arrested for calling 911 over 12000 times this year to taunt harass officers

    Florida woman arrested for calling 911 over 12,000 times this year to taunt officers

    Video of man pulling leopard by its tail and hind legs, leaves netizens outraged-tgy

    Video of man pulling leopard by its tail and hind legs, leaves netizens outraged

    Recent Stories

    Who is Radhakishan Damani the one who may handle Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust gcw

    Who is Radhakishan Damani, the one who may handle Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust?

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Now you see we bring attitude on the pitch - Erik ten Hag on Manchester United eclipsing Liverpool-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Now you see, we bring attitude on the pitch' - ten Hag on Man United eclipsing Liverpool

    Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over remark on Prophet - adt

    Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over offensive remark on Prophet

    Apple offering self repair service for MacBooks around Rs 4000 after iPhone gcw

    Apple offering self-repair service for MacBooks at $49 after iPhone

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: I may know a thing or two, but I won't say - Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo future-ayh

    'I may know a thing or two, but I won't say' - Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon