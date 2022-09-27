Man performs a dangerous stunt on an electric pole, video from Uttar Pradesh goes viral

A bizarre video shows a man displaying balancing skills on a power cable. The power lines are claimed to be an 11 kV high-tension unit. This video, which is now viral on social media, has left the users shocked. Watch the video here.

Social media is a treasure trove with all sorts of videos, including risky actions and pranks that have gone wrong. Risking their life and without proper safety, many people have attempted hazardous stunts and fail miserably. And internet is filled with such videos. Often, several clippings have made their way to the world of internet, showing how people have put their lives at risk for carrying out a dangerous stunt.

In one such attempt, a young man was seen swinging and balancing himself on the high voltage electric wires in the market area of Amaria town, in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district. While people assembled around the place, the man performed some risky stunts on the wires.

Also Read: Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video

Twitter user Irshad Khan shared this video on the micro-blogging site mentioning the details of the incident. According to the post's caption, the power lines are considered to be an 11 kV high-tension unit.

The 45-second video starts with the man hanging and swinging on the high-tension wires. A group of people is also seen watching him in fear. While some men attempt to reach him, the man gets down and escapes from the spot.

Reportedly, the power supply was stopped because of the persistent rains, so the major accident was averted. Also, it is said that the locals informed the electricity department not to start the power line as the person was performing a stunt hanging on it. As per the sources, after some time, the electricity department officials reached the spot the man to came down. The young man was recognised as Naushad, who was a bangles seller in the market area.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on social media platforms. The life-threatening stunt captured netizens' attention online.

Not to forget, such deadly stunts are extremely dangerous and can induce severe injuries. To gain popularity or to go viral on the Internet, several people attempt such unsafe stunts and end up losing their lives. Watch the video.

Also Read: Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here