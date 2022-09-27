Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man performs a dangerous stunt on an electric pole, video from Uttar Pradesh goes viral

    A bizarre video shows a man displaying balancing skills on a power cable. The power lines are claimed to be an 11 kV high-tension unit. This video, which is now viral on social media, has left the users shocked. Watch the video here.

    Man performs a dangerous stunt on an electric pole, video from Uttar Pradesh goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Social media is a treasure trove with all sorts of videos, including risky actions and pranks that have gone wrong. Risking their life and without proper safety, many people have attempted hazardous stunts and fail miserably. And internet is filled with such videos. Often, several clippings have made their way to the world of internet, showing how people have put their lives at risk for carrying out a dangerous stunt.

    In one such attempt, a young man was seen swinging and balancing himself on the high voltage electric wires in the market area of Amaria town, in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district. While people assembled around the place, the man performed some risky stunts on the wires. 

    Also Read: Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video

    Twitter user Irshad Khan shared this video on the micro-blogging site mentioning the details of the incident. According to the post's caption, the power lines are considered to be an 11 kV high-tension unit. 

    The 45-second video starts with the man hanging and swinging on the high-tension wires. A group of people is also seen watching him in fear. While some men attempt to reach him, the man gets down and escapes from the spot.

    Reportedly, the power supply was stopped because of the persistent rains, so the major accident was averted. Also, it is said that the locals informed the electricity department not to start the power line as the person was performing a stunt hanging on it. As per the sources, after some time, the electricity department officials reached the spot the man to came down. The young man was recognised as Naushad, who was a bangles seller in the market area. 

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on social media platforms. The life-threatening stunt captured netizens' attention online.

    Not to forget, such deadly stunts are extremely dangerous and can induce severe injuries. To gain popularity or to go viral on the Internet, several people attempt such unsafe stunts and end up losing their lives. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video - gps

    Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video

    Viral video Delhi food outlet serves strawberry and blueberry samosa internet divided gcw

    Viral video: Delhi food outlet serves strawberry and blueberry samosa, internet divided

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here - gps

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here

    This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here - gps

    This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28 How to apply last minute gcw

    Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28; How to apply last minute?

    5 times Jacqueline Fernandez slayed her looks in white sur

    5 times Jacqueline Fernandez slayed her looks in white

    Bikini pictures Hina Khan stuns in a monochromatic two piece drb

    Bikini pictures: Hina Khan stuns in a monochromatic two-piece

    SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH RBA

    SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to come with over 100 watch faces 105 sport modes more gcw

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to come with over 100 watch faces, 105 sport modes & more

    Recent Videos

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon