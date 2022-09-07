Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next

In a shocking incident, a passenger got stuck between the railway station platform and the tracks. Fortunately, the man narrowly escaped and survived unharmed as the train passed over him. The miraculous escape was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the man was attempting to board the moving train. However, the passenger slipped onto the tracks along with his bags due to the rush at the platform. Accidentally, the man fell into the gap between the station platform and railway tracks at Bharthana railway station in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. Nevertheless, due to his lean structure, he saved himself.

Twitter user Subodh Srivastava shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption. According to the caption, the man was identified as Bhola Singh and was tried to board the Agra Fort-Lucknow junction intercity.

The 29-second video starts with the train crossing a station, while the bystanders can be seen waiting in chilling tension and concern for the passenger.

As soon as the train passed the station, passengers quickly looked down at the railway tracks, and it was evident that a man was lying between the tracks and the platform while the train ran over. Instantly, he gets up with no serious injury on the body. The man then moves to pick up his bags lying on the tracks and heard thanking the anxious passengers at the station.

A few months ago, one more terrifying video from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah emerged on the internet showing a bike stuck on a railway crossing just before a train arrived. The clip revealed the man's urgency to cross the railway track on his motorcycle. However, the bike got stuck somehow.

While the speeding train fast approached him, the man attempted to pick up his bike and escape a mishap. However, he cannot do so and eventually leaves the vehicle on the railway tracks moments before the train runs over it. The bike was broken into pieces due to the substantial impact of the collision.

