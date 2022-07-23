Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Traffic police stop vehicles to allow the tiger to cross the road: watch the video

    In a viral video, police personnel stopped commuters at a signal and allowed a tiger to cross the highway. 

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 6:51 PM IST

    Whether wild or pets, humans have a special bond with animals. We are all fascinated by the animal kingdom and frequently search the Internet for crazy and humorous clips of these beautiful creatures. You may be wondering why we are discussing this now. 

    That is because a heartwarming video of a tiger crossing the highway has emerged on social media. The interesting element about the incident is that a traffic police personnel stopped vehicles at a traffic signal and allowed the big cat to pass. 

    IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared this video on Twitter with the caption, "Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location."

    In the video, commuters can be seen waiting in their vehicles on both sides of the road. As the traffic police personnel halted the traffic, a tiger could be seen walking and crossing the street. Due to the timely police intervention, the animal walked away calmly. The amazing thing about this clip is that the tiger did not trouble anybody, as the commuters patiently awaited it.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 105K views and 5252 likes. After watching the clip, social media users were thrilled and expressed their opinions in the comments section. Watch the video.

