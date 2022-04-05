This adorable video of cat riding bike and wearing a tiny helmet will melt your heart; watch

Animals' videos are the best enjoyment, and numerous such videos on the Internet spontaneously lift your spirits and bring a smile to your face. And if animals exhibit human-like activities, it is even more better to watch. One such adorable video of a kitty going on an adventure with its human has gone viral. This clip is one of those videos which will make you delighted and bring a smile to your face. The video shows, a cat riding a motorbike with its human wearing a tiny helmet.

Initially, the video was posted on TikTok and later re-shared on the Instagram handle of 'chrisvanssis'. The video starts with a bike parked at the side of a road and a cat sitting on it. If you notice correctly, a cat can be seen wearing a helmet. The video also shows the kitten riding the bike with its human. The video is engaging to watch and will melt your heart.

After being shared online, the clip has collected over 9,900 likes, and the numbers are just increasing. The clip has also encouraged netizens to post diverse comments. A user wrote, "How do you manage to find that small helmet ??" Another commented, "how he’s chilling on that thing omg nice."

