Watch: Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, viral video inspired netizens

A specially-abled Zomato agent touched social media users, and seeing him at work has brought tears into their eyes.

If a person desires to achieve something, he will find a way to accomplish it, even if things make it hard to do. As the saying goes, where there is a will, there is a way. One such video of a specially-abled Zomato representative proves that right.

Yes, the video, which went crazy viral on social media, shows a specially-abled person wearing Zomato T-shirt delivering parcels in his motorised wheelchair. Instagram user Grooming Bulls posted this video on their page with the caption, "Best example for inspiration."

The 37-year-old man, recognised as Ganesh Murugan from Chennai, was a Zomato delivery representative. Twitter user and IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted Ganesh Murugan's story last month. The man was said to be India's first wheelchair food delivery agent. A start-up developed Ganesh's motorised vehicle at IIT Madras for effortless transportation. The two-wheeler can be detached at a switch, and the rear part turns into a simple wheelchair.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 6 million views and over 134K likes. Ganesh Murugan's story touched social media users, and seeing him at work in the viral video made them emotional. Netizens hailed the specially-abled Zomato delivery agent for his undefeatable spirit. A user wrote, "A salute to service of Zomato for giving the job for differently abled." Another person commented, "Abled does not mean enabled. Disabled does not mean less abled."

Recently, IAS Officer Sonal Goel shared a video on Twitter showing a specially-abled person running a streetside stall in Mumbai's Malad.

In the video, the man identified as Mitesh Gupta can be seen chopping vegetables with one hand and making a pav bhaji after losing a hand in a tragic accident. The food vendor's strong will pushed him to work hard to earn his bread. Watch the video.

