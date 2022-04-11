Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Smuggled Cattle" thrown from truck in Gurugram; Police chase caught on cam

    A viral video shows driving the truck at high speed and the cattle being thrown out of the vehicle. The cows were allegedly being taken to Mewat from Delhi for slaughtering.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Haryana police arrested five cattle smugglers on Saturday after a dramatic 22-kilometre-long high-speed chase. The suspects were fleeing with seven cows, allegedly fired at the vigilantes chasing them in three SUVs. Later, the vigilantes contacted the control room, after which police united for the chase. A few country-made pistols and bullets were recovered from the cow smugglers.

    The footage of the high-speed chase has emerged on social media and is now going viral. The chase began after the cattle smugglers rushed the truck when they were asked to halt while entering Gurugram from the Delhi border. The accused continued to drive the vehicle at top speed even as the cow vigilantes punctured their vehicle tires. In the 22 km chase, the smugglers threw the smuggled cows out of the running vehicle. The people chasing the truck in an SUV were also seen firing bullets at the over-speeding truck.  

    Two of the seven cows were injured after being thrown out of the truck to topple the SUV. The Haryana government has created stringent laws against cow smuggling. It has also created a Commission for the protection of cows. However, cattle smuggling has been increasing in the state despite these initiatives.

    After being shared online, the video has collected over 80,000 views and 3639 likes. Social media users expressed their views and started a debate over the issue in the comments section. Take a look.

