PM Narendra Modi's doppelganger sells chaat in Gujarat; watch viral video

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's doppelganger selling 'chaat' in Vadodara, Gujarat has caught the attention of the masses. The video is now viral on social media platforms.

We have seen videos of celebrities' lookalikes that have gone viral on social media. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khan or Aishwarya Rai; these stars' doppelgangers have baffled social media users. The digital media has repeatedly tracked down many individuals who resemble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video of a man with white hair wearing a kurta, and a trimmed beard, looking precisely like the world's most influential man, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged on social media. Yes, a food blogger in Vadodara shared this video on his Instagram handle.

Also Read: Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

The video went viral for its striking similarity with the Indian Prime Minister. The man's face features, outfit and style in the video resembled our PM Narendra Modi. The footage starts with the chaat vendor waving hands like PM. As the video proceeds, he introduces himself as Anil Bhai Khattar. During the conversation, he also says, "Woh chai wale the, mein paani puri wala hoon."

"Modiji's look-alike selling Pani Puri, is it?" the page captioned the video saying. The exact place and address are also mentioned in the post.

The Prime Minister's lookalike disclosed that people call him Modi because his side face and personality reflect the supreme leader. PM Modi's doppelganger said he has worked as a chaat seller since he was 15. He also revealed the variety of chaats which he sells at his stall.

After being shared online, the video has gathered over 208K likes and 1088 comments and over three million views. In no time, the footage captured the netizens' attention, who were left baffled. Social media users made hilarious remarks about the street vendor in the comments section.

A user wrote, "His last pronunciation is 80% matching with Narendra Modi." Another person said, "Modi ji ka judwaa Bhai Jo bachpan mein kho gaya tha. Bachpan mein ek bhai panipuri aur dusra Bhai chai bech raha tha.Ek ne chai bechte bechte pm ban gaya aur dusra ab panipuri bechte bechte Kahan jayega pata nahin (sic)." Take a look.

Also Read: Lucknow: Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video