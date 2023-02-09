Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Narendra Modi's doppelganger sells chaat in Gujarat; watch viral video

    A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's doppelganger selling 'chaat' in Vadodara, Gujarat has caught the attention of the masses. The video is now viral on social media platforms.

    PM Narendra Modi's doppelganger sells chaat in Gujarat; watch viral video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    We have seen videos of celebrities' lookalikes that have gone viral on social media. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khan or Aishwarya Rai; these stars' doppelgangers have baffled social media users. The digital media has repeatedly tracked down many individuals who resemble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    A video of a man with white hair wearing a kurta, and a trimmed beard, looking precisely like the world's most influential man, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged on social media. Yes, a food blogger in Vadodara shared this video on his Instagram handle.

    Also Read: Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

    The video went viral for its striking similarity with the Indian Prime Minister. The man's face features, outfit and style in the video resembled our PM Narendra Modi. The footage starts with the chaat vendor waving hands like PM. As the video proceeds, he introduces himself as Anil Bhai Khattar. During the conversation, he also says, "Woh chai wale the, mein paani puri wala hoon."

    "Modiji's look-alike selling Pani Puri, is it?" the page captioned the video saying. The exact place and address are also mentioned in the post.

    The Prime Minister's lookalike disclosed that people call him Modi because his side face and personality reflect the supreme leader. PM Modi's doppelganger said he has worked as a chaat seller since he was 15. He also revealed the variety of chaats which he sells at his stall.

    After being shared online, the video has gathered over 208K likes and 1088 comments and over three million views. In no time, the footage captured the netizens' attention, who were left baffled. Social media users made hilarious remarks about the street vendor in the comments section. 

    A user wrote, "His last pronunciation is 80% matching with Narendra Modi." Another person said, "Modi ji ka judwaa Bhai Jo bachpan mein kho gaya tha. Bachpan mein ek bhai panipuri aur dusra Bhai chai bech raha tha.Ek ne chai bechte bechte pm ban gaya aur dusra ab panipuri bechte bechte Kahan jayega pata nahin (sic)." Take a look.

    Also Read: Lucknow: Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral

    Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram - gps

    Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

    Lucknow Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video - gps

    Lucknow: Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video

    Vexed chef releases cockroaches into pub kitchen after fight over pay - adt

    Annoyed chef releases cockroaches into pub kitchen after fight over pay

    Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos - gps

    Watch: Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos

    Recent Stories

    2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements Know details here gcw

    2023 Range Rover Velar facelift unveiled with bigger battery and many improvements

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja fifer skittles Australia for 177 against India; netizens shower acclaim-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja's fifer skittles Australia for 177; netizens shower acclaim

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode vma

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to commence today February 9; deadline ends on March 12

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to commence today; deadline ends on March 12

    Language and behaviour of some disappointing for India PM Modi tells Rajya Sabha AJR

    'Language and behaviour of some disappointing for India': PM Modi tells Rajya Sabha

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon