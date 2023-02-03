Watch: Speeding car hits bike, drags it for over 4 km in Gurugram

In a spine-chilling incident, a speeding car hit a parked motorcycle and dragged it for over 4 km in Gurugram. The video shows a trail of sparks from the road caused due to the bruise as the car pulled the bike.

A few days ago, a woman dragged a 29-year-old man for around 4 km on her car bonnet in Bengaluru. The Jnana Bharathi police arrested the woman and booked two separate cases against the man and the woman. However, this time a speeding car dragged a parked motorcycle for more than three kilometres overlooking attempts by onlookers to stop his vehicle.

The bike owner, identified as Monu, a bouncer by profession, said that the incident happened around 11:30 pm when he returned home from duty on Wednesday night. In the shocking incident, the motorcycle was severely damaged. Fortunately, the bouncer had a lucky escape when the car smashed his two-wheeler parked in Haryana's Gurugram and dragged it for around three to four km. The motorcycle owner said that his vehicle was severely damaged in the incident.

Also Read: Lucknow: Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video

The police officials said the car initially hit the bike parked along the roadside. However, the speeding vehicle dragged it for kilometres, ignoring that the two-wheeler got stuck under it.

An over-a-minute video that went viral on social media shows the Honda City car dragging the motorcycle in Sector 65 with a trail of sparks emanating from the road due to the bruise as the vehicle pulled the bike.

It looks like the car driver escaped from the spot after the motorcycle came under the four-wheeler. People also alleged that the driver was drunk and did not stop the car even after their bike got stuck under the four-wheeler. However, he did not suffer any significant injuries in the incident. Commuters took video of the scene and later shared the same with the police.

Based on the details, police registered an FIR against the car driver under various sections for rash driving, endangering life and causing damage. Take a look.

Also Read: Watch: Anand Mahindra shares AI-Generated clip to caution users about deep fake videos