Lucknow: Couple spotted romancing on moving car's sunroof; watch viral video

A video shows a couple publicly loving each other on the roof of a speeding car in Lucknow has emerged on social media. This incident came to light after a couple romancing on a moving scooter was caught in Lucknow's Hazratganj.

A few days ago, a Lucknow couple romancing on the streets of Hazratganj went viral. Similarly, another couple indulged in a public display of affection (PDA) has surfaced online. The video is believed to be recorded from Lucknow's posh area, Lohia Path.

The 38-second video shared on Twitter shows a couple in black and white outfits romancing on a car's sunroof. The video shows the couple hugging each other and romancing on the road. Going by the video, the video was recorded from a vehicle chasing the car from behind. In the video, two people travelling behind them can be heard criticising the couple, especially the girl, for their misbehaviour.

Poking a head out of a car's rooftop is restricted in India. This is because the individual can be fatally injured in an accident. Not just that, it also causes problems and distractions for the other people on the road.

This incident was caught after UP Police published an animated video on road safety to warn commuters, especially the young generation, against the risks of rash driving. Recently, another couple romancing on a moving scooter was spotted in Lucknow's Hazratganj. After the video went viral, the police took action against the couple and arrested the man for disobeying the Motor Vehicle Act and spreading obscenity.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 7314 views and 13 retweets. Social media users started a debate over the issue in the video's comments section. Take a look.

