Elephant curiously peeking into mahout's phone amazed netizens; watch viral video here

A video of a giant elephant attempting to peek into its mahout's mobile has surfaced online. While the caretaker was scrolling through his phone, the elephant was standing behind him and trying to look into his phone as well.

Technology and internet transmission have altered our societies and daily lives. Digital media has become a global means of communication in our daily lives. Nowadays, smartphones have become an essential part of human lives. Not just that, a smartphone is a universal gadget and social media outlets, and mobile apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat have made people addicted to their devices. An elephant had a similar experience when it saw a smartphone and was interested in using it.

The video that grabbed netizens' attention shows an elephant beside its mahout, who was busy scrolling through his mobile phone. The curious jumbo can be seen peaking into the phone to notice what the little human keeps staring at his gadget for hours. The exquisite bond between the elephant and the man in the video is unmissable.

Instagram user 'kerala_elephants' shared this video with the details about the incident in the caption.

According to the video's caption, this incident was witnessed at the Adi Kumbeswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu. The video starts with the caretaker sitting outside the Temple and peeking into his smartphone. After seeing this, the elephant stood behind him and looked into his mobile, moving its head up and down. The jumbo tried to focus with his massive eye on the phone's tiny screen. In the video, the duo looked adorable, sharing a simple but sweet moment.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 295k and 39K likes. The viral video delighted netizens, who expressed their opinions in the comments section with a series of heart emojis. A user wrote, "No words to comment. Real love for that gentle." Another person commented, "Boi be like. Isko right swipe kar ..." Take a look.

