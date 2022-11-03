Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man rescues cobra stuck inside scooter with bare hands; watch video

    A terrifying video of a man trying to rescue a giant cobra has surfaced online. Instagram user and conservationist Avinash Yadav shared this video on his social media handle.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    Snakes are infamous for being slippery. The mysterious creatures can slide into the trickiest spots and hide cleverly. It will be a challenging task to find them in the unlikeliest of places. Recently we saw a video from Karnataka's Mysore where a giant cobra was hidden inside a resident's shoe. One such video emerged on social media showing a snake hiding inside a scooter. 

    The jaw-dropping video starts with a man trying to rescue a giant cobra trapped inside a scooter with his bare hands. The mere mention of a snake can bring shivers to many of us, but in the video, the man bravely attempts to save the spectacled cobra with a tiny screwdriver. In the video, the cobra stuck inside the two-wheeler lifts its head and hisses ferociously as the man prompts it. The snake has also been curling itself around the scooter handle. The reptile unexpectedly puts its hood into the engine at one point when the rescuer takes out the stuck tail with his hands. 

    The man holds the reptile's tail with his bare hands and stands courageously. The surprising fact is that the giant cobra didn't harm the rescuer. Noticing the bizarre incident, the frightened bystanders were seen shooting the unusual scene on their mobile phones. However, there is no information about where this incident occurred.

    Instagram user Avinash Yadav is also a conservationist and is known for sharing interesting videos of different snake species posted this video with the caption, "Z+ security for active owner...... spectacled cobra."

    After being shared online, the video collected over 22K likes. Social media users expressed their concern and sheer bewilderment in the comments section. A user wrote, "Abhi chitke bhaga na to sare video banana bhool jainge." Another person commented, "Great rescue, sir." Watch the video.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
