    Mother deer sacrifices life to protect her baby from a crocodile; watch heartbreaking video

    When a crocodile is poised to harm her fawn, a mother deer jumps into the river to save her baby.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 6:13 PM IST

    A distressing video of a mother deer saving her kid (fawn) from a crocodile assault has gone viral on social media. The video depicts a mother's pure love for her loved one, as well as the strength, beauty, and heroism of the mother's love. Sonal Goel, an IAS official, uploaded this video on Twitter.

    The heartbreaking video depicts a fawn swiming in a river while a crocodile notices it and rushes towards it to eat him. When the mother deer sees this, she immediately dives into the water and swims as fast as she can to get between the crocodile and her fawn. While the fawn reaches the land, the mother gives up her life. In the video, the crocodile attacks the deer with its sharp jaws before swimming away.

    The video has received over 124K views and 2100 retweets since it was uploaded online. The brave surrender of the deer moved social media users to tears. Netizens commended her bravery and selflessness. As one user put it, "Is God magnificent or is God the devil?!! At times, I'm genuinely perplexed...!" "No words can convey a mother's sentiments," another individual said. Several others also expressed their gratitude to IAS officer Sonal Goel for releasing such a touching video. Examine it out.


