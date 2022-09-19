Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Monkey attends class with Govt school students in Jharkhand

    A monkey attending lessons with students has surprised netizens and has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be from Jharkhand's government school in the Danua village.

    Monkey attends class with Govt school students in Jharkhand - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    We have often witnessed animals surprising us with their mischievous behaviours. Many such acts grab netizens' attention and go viral on social media. Recently, one incredibly eye-catching clip of a langur attending class with a group of government school students has gained traction on social media. 

    You might have seen langurs jumping from one tree to another or snatching and eating a banana and other fruits outside the temple premises. However, the viral footage from upgraded plus two high school in Jharkhand's Danua village has shocked several social media users.

    Also Read: Watch: Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens

    Twitter user Deepak Mahato shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "In #Jharkhand's #Hazaribagh a #wild langoor attends a government school along with other students."

    The 48-second-long video shows a langur attending the class with a group of students at a government school in Hazaribagh. In the video, the monkey can be seen sitting in the last row inside the classroom on a carpet, facing its back toward the teacher. However, the teacher resumed teaching the lessons without interruption by the langur's presence.

    In another post, Deepak Mahato shared a picture of a langur and wrote, "The new student in the school." The photograph shows a monkey
    sitting on a classroom desk in the front row.

    According to reports, the moneky often visits the school. Fortunately, the animal hasn't harmed or injured anybody so far. 

    While the students and the teachers were afraid to push the animal away, Principal Ratan Kumar Verma reached the forest officials to catch the Langur. Concerning students and the staff safety, the forest department officials chased away the langur from the school but failed to catch it. The forest officials also advised kids and teachers not to throw any food items in the open, let that be inside the school or beyond the campus. Because eatables usually attract such animals.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1211 views and still counting. The footage also provoked netizens to express their opinions in the comments section. Take a look.

    Also Read: Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video - gps

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video

    Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens - gps

    Watch: Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video - gps

    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video

    After 8 years of marriage, wife finds out her husband was previously a woman - adt

    Bizarre! After 8 years of marriage, wife finds out her husband was previously a woman

    Watch Elephants being rescued after getting stuck in mud for two days; Netizens react-tgy

    Watch: Elephants being rescued after getting stuck in mud for two days; Netizens react

    Recent Stories

    football FIFA boss Gianni Infantino may meet PM Narendra Modi in October; here is why-ayh

    FIFA boss Gianni Infantino may meet PM Narendra Modi in October; here's why

    Indian High Commission in London condemns Leicester violence; seeks immediate action against culprits - adt

    Indian High Commission in London condemns Leicester violence; seeks immediate action against culprits

    Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP; merges PLC with saffron party AJR

    Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh joins BJP; merges PLC with saffron party

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in snake boat race in Kerala WATCH AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in snake boat race in Kerala | WATCH

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: From Virat Kohli to Steven Smith - 5 players to watch out for-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: From Virat Kohli to Steven Smith - 5 players to watch out for

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon