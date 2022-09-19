Watch: Monkey attends class with Govt school students in Jharkhand

A monkey attending lessons with students has surprised netizens and has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be from Jharkhand's government school in the Danua village.

We have often witnessed animals surprising us with their mischievous behaviours. Many such acts grab netizens' attention and go viral on social media. Recently, one incredibly eye-catching clip of a langur attending class with a group of government school students has gained traction on social media.

You might have seen langurs jumping from one tree to another or snatching and eating a banana and other fruits outside the temple premises. However, the viral footage from upgraded plus two high school in Jharkhand's Danua village has shocked several social media users.

Twitter user Deepak Mahato shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "In #Jharkhand's #Hazaribagh a #wild langoor attends a government school along with other students."

The 48-second-long video shows a langur attending the class with a group of students at a government school in Hazaribagh. In the video, the monkey can be seen sitting in the last row inside the classroom on a carpet, facing its back toward the teacher. However, the teacher resumed teaching the lessons without interruption by the langur's presence.

In another post, Deepak Mahato shared a picture of a langur and wrote, "The new student in the school." The photograph shows a monkey

sitting on a classroom desk in the front row.

According to reports, the moneky often visits the school. Fortunately, the animal hasn't harmed or injured anybody so far.

While the students and the teachers were afraid to push the animal away, Principal Ratan Kumar Verma reached the forest officials to catch the Langur. Concerning students and the staff safety, the forest department officials chased away the langur from the school but failed to catch it. The forest officials also advised kids and teachers not to throw any food items in the open, let that be inside the school or beyond the campus. Because eatables usually attract such animals.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1211 views and still counting. The footage also provoked netizens to express their opinions in the comments section. Take a look.

