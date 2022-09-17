Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens

    A policeman's unusual response to a two-wheeler rider without a helmet has emerged on social media. The clip posted on Twitter has left netizens in splits.
     

    Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens - gps
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    Wearing a helmet is a mandatory traffic rule while riding a two-wheeler, and one should never wink at it. Also, it is essential to wear a helmet for bike riders' safety. Not to forget, traffic rules have become much more stringent, and commuters must follow them without fail, or they will be fined. However, a police officer's unusual response to a bike rider without a helmet has gone viral on the Internet. 

    Twitter user Jaiky Yadav shared this video with the caption (initially written in Hindi), "This brother would not have even been dressed with so much respect in the wedding."

    The 37-second video starts with a two-wheeler rider encountering a police officer. In the video, it is evident that the man was riding the bike without a helmet. However, the policeman places a helmet on the bike rider's head and starts explaining the consequences of not following the rules, like chanting some mantras (hymns). 

    The policeman also requested the commuter with folded hands to wear the helmet, or he would be fined five times the present fine for violating traffic rules. However, there is not much information about where this incident took place.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 191K views and 9597 likes and still counting. Netizens praised the police officer for his unique concept. Many social media users were delighted watching the captivating video. A user also disclosed the name of the cop as Bhagwat Prasad Pandey. Several users also lauded the police department for coming up with an unusual way to spread awareness and reveal the helmet's importance.

    A user wrote, "Inspirational incident who motivates the other police personnel.... BADALTI POLICE BADALTA BHARAT.... JAI HIND JAI BHARAT..." Another person commented, "This police officer is an exemplar. He enjoys his work. Kudos!" Watch the video.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    Video Icon