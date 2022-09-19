Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video

    A viral video showing the earthquake's impact has emerged on social media. A parked train sways like a toy model at a railway station in Taiwan. Several people are also seen taking shelter near benches in fear.

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    The US Geological Survey declared that a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the southeast coast of Taiwan on Sunday at 2:44 pm. Japan has issued a tsunami warning as a result of the strong earthquake. The USGS initially marked the earthquake's strength to be 7.2 magnitudes but later lowered it to 6.9.

    Reportedly, the quake's tremors derailed some train carriages and forced a convenience store to collapse. However, no casualty was reported. Many such videos created ripples on the Internet, showing the impact of the earthquakes and strong jolts swinging the thinly populated southeastern part of the island country. 

    Also Read: Watch: Police officer's unique idea on helmet awareness has delighted netizens

    Twitter user Amrita Bhinder shared this video on the micro-blogging site mentioning all the relevant details in the caption. The 21-second video shows the earthquake's impact as the jolts shake the train standing at a station. A parked train sways like a toy as mighty jolts hit the railway station. In the video, many commuters have also taken shelter near benches.

    In another video of Sujoy Basu on Twitter, a construction crane can be seen swaying as the earthquake tremors vibrate the under-construction building. Taiwan's weather bureau reported that the epicentre was in Taitung county and followed a 6.4 magnitude tremor on Saturday evening in the same area, which also induced no casualties. According to a Taiwanese media report, a two-story residential building collapsed near the epicentre. It is considered that Taiwan lies around the junction of two tectonic plates and is inclined to earthquakes.

    The Taiwan Railways Administration conveyed a part of the platform canopy collapsed, and three carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in the eastern city. In 2016, around 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan. Even in 1999, more than 2,000 people were killed after a 7.3 magnitude quake. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video

