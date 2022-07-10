Watch: Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video explaining what will happen when the wind speed magnitude is equal and opposite to the force of gravity?

Monsoon is one of the best seasons in India. From periodic downpours to heavy rains, monsoon is enticing. The lush greenery of the mountains, the gushing rivers, and the water streaming from waterfalls are all vital interests during this season. Monsoon is the season of fun in India as tourists from around the country and the world visit thronging hill stations, coastal towns, and southern states.

Along with mesmerizing scenic views, waterfalls are one of the most sought-after natural attractions in the southern mountains. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared one such video of a beautiful waterfall on his Twitter handle and captioned it, saying, "When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The waterfall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons."

Also Read: SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus

In the video, the water is gushing from the waterfall. However, you are surprised to witness the water not streaming down but evaporating and forming clouds. As mentioned in the caption, when the wind speed magnitude is equal and opposite to the force of gravity, we will see this type of scenario. We can consider this as one of the miracles of nature.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 24K views and 2526 likes. The rare scenic beauty went crazy viral and delighted social media users. A user wrote, "I've visited this place. Heaven on earth..." Another person commented, "Scientific explanation of a natural phenomena...."

This year, amid heavy rainfall, many states across the country are noticing flood-like situations. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cautions in Telangana, Mumbai, Goa and Karnataka. Watch the video.

Also Read: Man lies on waterlogged Mumbai road: Social media compares 'Malad' with Maldives