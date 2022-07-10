Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall

    IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video explaining what will happen when the wind speed magnitude is equal and opposite to the force of gravity?
     

    Mesmerizing view of an evaporating mystical waterfall - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    Monsoon is one of the best seasons in India. From periodic downpours to heavy rains, monsoon is enticing. The lush greenery of the mountains, the gushing rivers, and the water streaming from waterfalls are all vital interests during this season. Monsoon is the season of fun in India as tourists from around the country and the world visit thronging hill stations, coastal towns, and southern states.

    Along with mesmerizing scenic views, waterfalls are one of the most sought-after natural attractions in the southern mountains. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared one such video of a beautiful waterfall on his Twitter handle and captioned it, saying, "When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The waterfall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons."

    Also Read: SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus

    In the video, the water is gushing from the waterfall. However, you are surprised to witness the water not streaming down but evaporating and forming clouds. As mentioned in the caption, when the wind speed magnitude is equal and opposite to the force of gravity, we will see this type of scenario. We can consider this as one of the miracles of nature. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 24K views and 2526 likes. The rare scenic beauty went crazy viral and delighted social media users. A user wrote, "I've visited this place. Heaven on earth..." Another person commented, "Scientific explanation of a natural phenomena...."

    This year, amid heavy rainfall, many states across the country are noticing flood-like situations. Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cautions in Telangana, Mumbai, Goa and Karnataka. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Man lies on waterlogged Mumbai road: Social media compares 'Malad' with Maldives

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus - gps

    SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus

    Man lies on waterlogged Mumbai road: Social media compares 'Malad' with Maldives - gps

    Man lies on waterlogged Mumbai road: Social media compares 'Malad' with Maldives

    Cats hilarious fail at jumping a wall will leave you in splits - gps

    Watch: Cat’s hilarious fail at jumping a wall will leave you in splits

    Watch Wedding procession's jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Wedding procession’s jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits

    Watch: Penguin paints with its feet; cute artwork earns fans on social media - gps

    Watch: Penguin paints with its feet; cute artwork earns fans on social media

    Recent Stories

    Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it RBA

    Sexy Video, Pictures Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in bikini; fans shouldn't miss it

    NEET UG 2022 From dress code barred items to documents required for exam day know it all here gcw

    NEET UG 2022: From dress code to documents required for exam day; know it all here

    India vs Rest of the world cricket match on August 22? Indian Government writes to BCCI-ayh

    India vs Rest of the world cricket match on August 22? Indian Government writes to BCCI

    WhatsApp testing chat sync feature across two smartphones Here s all about it gcw

    WhatsApp testing chat sync feature across two smartphones; Here's all about it

    Goa Congress MLAs in touch with BJP suggest reports party denies gcw

    Goa Congress MLAs in touch with BJP, suggest reports; party denies

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon