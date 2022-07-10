Man lies on waterlogged Mumbai road: Social media compares 'Malad' with Maldives

The incessant rains in Mumbai forced IMD to issue a "red alert" in the city. During this challenging time, a video of a man relaxing on a waterlogged road has emerged on social media.

Since Monday, the persistent rain in the city has created havoc for Mumbai residents. The constant downpour in the metropolis caused disrupted traffic movement due to waterlogging and other rain-related incidents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and several adjoining areas and advised people to not venture into the sea. Amid this, a video of a man chilling on a waterlogged road has created ripples in the digital media.

Initially, Vikrant Joshi posted this video on Facebook with the caption, "Thank you, BMC, for making this man feel Maldives in Malad." The 12-second video shows a resident lying on the waterlogged busy road while vehicles like two-wheelers, buses and cars pass by and splash water on him in Mumbai. However, the man was lying peacefully on the wet road, enjoying the splashed water as vehicles passed him.

Since being posted online, the video has gone crazy viral and accumulated over 1.8 million views. The video has been trending across multiple social media platforms and garnered hilarious comments and reactions from social media users. A user wrote, "Enjoying like the Maldives in Malad, Mumbai!!! Package priced at only for ₹5,999 Per Couple, contact @MyBmc for more details. Thanks to our great Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai!!!" Another person commented, "Chale kya Maldives?"

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai declared on Thursday that the beaches in the city would only be open to the public from 6 AM to 10 AM despite extreme rains and a red warning.

