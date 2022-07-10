Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus

    A shocking video of a circus bear attacking its handler during a show in Russia has terrified spectators sitting nearby.

    SHOCKING video: Bear attacks trainer on stage during circus - gps
    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    An old video of a circus bear attacking its handler has emerged on social media. This incident occurred in 2019 during a circus show in northern Russia, which has now resurfaced again on Instagram. On July 8, this clip was posted by the page ‘animals_powers’ and has collected over 257K views. 

    The video starts with a bear performing in front of a tent full of spectators in a circus. While they were about to start a trick, the 600-pound bear, pushing a wheelbarrow, ran towards a handler, grabbed him and knocked him to the ground. The bear also bit the man on his arm and attempted to rip his arm off. Witnessing the horrifying incident, people in the audience can be heard screaming in panic and leaving the place with their kids.

    Instantly, another trainer on stage rushes over and kicks the bear to release the man, but the wild animal continues to attack him. Terrified spectators have also been seen running for safety. Reportedly, the trainer had minor injuries, and the bear was suppressed with an electric shocker. It is considered that the bear attacked because it was disturbed by flash photography from the audience.

    After watching the video, social media users were left shocked. Also, most of them sided with the bear, stating he should be out in the wild, not accomplishing stunts in a circus. A user wrote, “Wild animals are not for our entertainment purposes to hold in captive!!! When they snap, we blame the animal. Ridiculous!!” Another person commented, “I hope they didn’t put the bear down because of his stupidity! The bear should be free in his own territory.” Watch the video here.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
