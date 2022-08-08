Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next

    In an attempt to take selfies, two men walk close to the elephant herd. However, one elephant got agitated and started charging the group. Witnessing the jumbo, the men quickly scattered in fear.

    Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    One must be highly careful while trekking in the wild. Watching animals in the open is pretty exciting. However, provoking them could be risky. One such video shows a group of people chased by an elephant while taking selfies has emerged on social media. 

    Supriya Sahu, Addition Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, shared a video on her Twitter account. The IAS officer urged netizens to be cautious when approaching wild elephants, warning that the selfie craze with animals could be deadly. Supriya also added that the people in the video were lucky. However, it won't take much time for mighty elephants to teach the group a lesson. 

    Also Read: Watch: Cow feeds milk to abandoned puppies

    The 56-second video starts with a group of people stopping their vehicle very close to the elephant herd while crossing the road. Two men were also seen clicking pictures and selfies with the pack. As the video proceeds, one of the elephants gets uncomfortable and runs toward the group angrily. Fortunately, the group witnessed this and quickly scattered in fear.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 67K views and 2029 likes. After watching the clip, social media users were furious and expressed that a hefty fine should be imposed on the undisciplined group of men. While a few wrote how the men were saved after the elephant attacked them and did not cause any harm. Others expressed that the forest department should make proper animal corridors to lessen such incidents. 

    A user wrote, "What exactly is unpardonable about their behaviour? Maintaining safe distance and silently taking a pic? Add updating the same in Twitter, and that's the job description of Forest Service Officers." Another person commented, "Crazy people.. and then we blame wild animals for any subsequent damage .." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Bizarre ‘Watermelon Pizza’ leave netizens baffled

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch: Cow feeds milk to abandoned puppies - gps

    Watch: Cow feeds milk to abandoned puppies

    New Zealand bar slammed for job ad seeking staff with Double D breasts gcw

    New Zealand bar slammed for job ad seeking staff with 'Double D breasts'

    Bizarre 'Watermelon Pizza' leave netizens baffled - gps

    Bizarre ‘Watermelon Pizza’ leave netizens baffled

    Watch Crane falls off bridge while lifting truck in Odisha-tgy

    Watch: Crane falls off bridge while lifting truck in Odisha

    Anand Mahindra shares an instant method to repair potholes: watch the much-needed innovation - gps

    Anand Mahindra shares an instant method to repair potholes: watch the much-needed innovation

    Recent Stories

    JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse Fast-paced developments

    JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse? Fast-paced developments say so

    CLAT 2023 Registrations to begin from today know important documents required gcw

    CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from today; know important documents required

    Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance - adt

    Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared toppers list 24 candidates score perfect 100 announces National Testing Agency gcw

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    Sunday Weekend Box Office Collection Report Bimbisara Sita Ramam Vikrant Rona Ek Villain Returns drb

    Box Office Report: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram beats Kiccha Sudeep, Dulquer Salmaan and Ek Villain Returns

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon