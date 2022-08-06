Watch: Cow feeds milk to abandoned puppies

Digital media is a medium for crazy and bizarre content, especially videos. Social media users never know when they stumble upon insanely viral content. While most content delight netizens, a few clips inspire or touch hearts. Today we are showing one such video which will undoubtedly make your day.

Cattle are considered sacred in religions such as Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism. Also, a cow is worshipped and treated as a mother and called ‘gau mata’ in the Hindu religion. A cow represents Mother Earth, as its milk nourishes all creatures. Recently, a cow video emerged on social media and has gone viral. The video shows a cow mothering not her calves but a dog's puppies.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, known for sharing animal videos, posted this video on Twitter with the caption: “It can happen only in India. Cow mothering abandoned pups.” In the 45-second-long video, four brown puppies, apparently abandoned by their mother, can be seen drinking milk from a cow. At the same time, the cow was seen lying calmly as she fed the pups. However, there is not much information about where this incident occurred.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 39K views and 2517 likes. Social media users were delighted after watching the video and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Why can it happen only in India? Animals do know and understand love across the world. They are not bound by nationalities... Let's keep Nationalism to people and institutions not to these "God's babies." Another person commented, "Believe it or not, something is very extraordinary on this bhumi." Watch the video.

