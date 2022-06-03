Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cycle rickshaw moves around on its own, internet compares it with Tesla; watch

    A video of a cycle rickshaw moving forward on the busy road without disrupting traffic and coming back smoothly has left cybernauts scratching their heads. 
     

    India, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 8:49 PM IST

    A bizarre video of a cycle rickshaw has created ripples on social media and will undoubtedly make your day for sure.

    In the video, heavy traffic on the road can be seen during a storm. Moments later, you will realise that a cycle rickshaw is moving forward in the centre of the road. If you notice properly, there is no one sitting on it to ride it. The rickshaw, on its own, manages to roll down the busy road without disturbing traffic and then comes back smoothly. Soon, internet started comparing it to Tesla.

    Twitter user Liars Fc Soccerworld shared this video on their handle with the caption, "Siliguri's First Tesla Rickshaw with Auto voice command. When Did @elonmusk launch it?"

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on several social media platforms. Social media users wrote mixed reactions in the comments section. While some pointed out that it was because of the strong winds, others thought that the vehicle was haunted.

    A few months back, CCTV footage of a ghost's hand pushing a glass off the table has gone viral. This incident took place in a 300-year-old ‘haunted’ pub called White Swan Inn, Dunstable in Bedfordshire, UK.
    The clip shared by the pub's manager disclosed a hand-shaped shade on the glass moments before it dropped onto the floor. 

    The pub employer Natasha Magnan who has been working at the pub for the past 20 years, says there have been several strange sightings of spirits by staff and customers. However, it is yet to be ascertained why the cycle rickshaw started moving on its own.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 8:49 PM IST
