Children have a close shave from being hit by super-fast train; watch

A terrifying video showing two children running on the railway track as the train came towards them emerged on social media. Fortunately, the young children escaped being hit by a super-fast train on a rail bridge. On Friday, May 20, the incident happened when two children ran on the Humber River rail bridge in Toronto without consent.

The spine-chilling footage was caught on camera and posted on the Twitter handle by an account called Metrolinx with the caption, "This heart-stopping video shows the dangers of walking on railways. Watch as young people come within a foot of serious injury or death while trespassing on a rail bridge in Toronto."

In the video, a fast-moving train, which belongs to Canadian transport firm Metrolinx, can be seen running towards the young kids as they are running on the tracks with their backs turned toward the locomotive. As the train nears them, one can see a child jumping toward the railing right in front of the speeding train while the other child runs toward another set of railway tracks.

Luckily, both the children managed to get out of the way and save themselves. A third child has also been witnessed standing on the nearby track, away from the train. The video is recorded from inside the train. The railway authorities are trying to find the children to educate them and ensure they never take this kind of risk.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 24K views. Social media users remarked on the lack of attention from the children. Some users also suggested that train services across cities should have guarded with proper security and stop individuals from walking on the tracks and passenger bridges.

