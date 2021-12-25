  • Facebook
    Leopard attacks pet dog after jumping over the gate; Chilling moment goes viral

    A terrifying video of a leopard entering a home and attacking a pet dog has emerged on social media.

    Leopard attacks pet dog after jumping over the gate; Chilling moment goes viral
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
    A horrifying video of a leopard entering a house, jumping over the gate and attacking a pet dog has gone viral. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared this video on Twitter with the caption, “See that leopard. Others don’t stand a chance”. A user claimed that the incident occurred in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. A leopard had strayed in the residential area of Chhattarpur on Thursday morning; attempts to rescue it are underway.

    The hair-raising CCTV footage shows the front gate of a house. Also, the pet dog who resides in the home can be seen standing near the door and barking at something. Moments later, the dog runs away from the spot. Following this, a leopard can be seen jumping over the gate and entering the house and chasing the dog. The next few moments will shock you for sure. Yes, one can’t see the dog. However, we can hear the struggling noise of the dog being attacked. Towards the end, the leopard takes away the family’s pet by jumping over the gate, holding the dog in its mouth. 


     Parveen Kaswan described the unusual sight and said that Leopards usually hunt dogs in many regions, including hilly areas. Some even keep an iron collar over their pets to save them.  

    After being shared online, the video has gone crazy viral and accumulated over  58k views, 2.4k likes. The video also retweeted more than 400 times. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
