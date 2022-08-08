Man shares photo of paperwork for Schengen visa, Twitter users can't keep calm

Netizens reacted in shock to see the paperwork obtain a Schengen visa, which looked like someone's Ph.D. thesis or the manuscript of a book. The Schengen Area comprises 26 European countries that have officially abolished all passport and other types of border control at their mutual borders.

Applying for visas to travel abroad might be difficult. After an individual by the name of Saptarshi Prakash tweeted a picture of the papers he needed to obtain a Schengen visa, Twitter users were perplexed.

"Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back," the user named Saptarshi Prakash wrote in the caption.

The post was shared on Saturday and has since racked up more than 4,500 likes. The amount of documentation astonished users of the internet. Others referred to it as a book manuscript, while some made the comparison to a PhD thesis. Many people initially believed the uploader had submitted an application for a typical visa that is only valid for one nation. However, Saptarshi responded to some of the users and stated that the necessary documentation was for a Schengen visa. In a subsequent tweet, he stated that among other things, the documents he had attached were paystubs, three years' worth of income tax returns, and bank statements.

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland are the nations for which Schengen visas are issued.