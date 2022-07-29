Man catches snake and wrongly tosses on other people swimming in lake; find out what happens next

A scary yet hilarious video shows a man catching a snake swimming in lake water and throwing it away at three chilling individuals nearby.

Snakes are fearful, irrespective of size or species; any encounter with them is threatening. Most human beings get scared when they accidentally spot or touch snakes. Imagine a snake falling on you while swimming in the lake. One such video emerged on social media, in a scary situation for some yet hilarious for onlookers.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption (Originally written in Hindi), "Not only the target, but the target should also be right."

The video starts with a group of friends chilling in the lake when a snake swims and comes toward them. However, one person notices it, catches the snake with its tail, and ultimately throws it far away in the lake. Unfortunately, he misses his aim, and the reptile lands on the three people chilling on a nearby boat. Luckily, they witness the snake and instantly jump into the lake to avoid adversity.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and received over 171K views and 5262 likes. Social media users were left amused by watching the plight of people enjoying the water. A user wrote, "Ha ha ..that really cracked me up." Another person commented, "Ho ho...bloody hell...!!! That must have been quite a riot."

There are around 3,000 species of snakes exist on the planet. The inland taipan is considered the most vicious snake in the world.

However, the king cobra can kill a person very fast because of the large volume of potent neurotoxic venom that stops the nerves in the body from working. So it is dangerous to handle such a vicious creature without expertise. Watch the video.

